The Corvallis High girls soccer team advanced to the 5A quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Scappoose in first round action at CHS on Wednesday night.
The Spartans (9-4-2) advance to the quarterfinals and will face North Eugene on Friday or Saturday.
CHS wasted little time asserting themselves as Anna Dazey scored within the first two minutes of action to set the tone.
Scappoose evened the score at 1-1 with 26 minutes left in the first half before the Spartans recaptured the lead at 2-1 with 11:32 to go thanks to a goal from Heather Wright.
Three more goals were scored after halftime as the Spartans were able to add goals from Marcella Allen and Dazey, while the Indians added a late score to finish the scoring for both sides.
“It feels awesome to get the win,” Dazey said. “We need to reset and get ready for North Eugene because they’re such a good opponent. The win feels great, but we need to refocus and be prepared for North Eugene.”
Spartans’ head coach Kelli Cronkrite noted that while her team didn’t keep up the intensity as much as she would have liked in the first half, the important thing was that they advanced and have another challenge on the horizon.
“It’s always good to get a win in the playoffs no matter how it gets done,” Cronkite said. “Myself and the girls feel like we left a lot on the field in the first half. I don’t think we played exceptionally well, and the girls know that. We played better in the second half and got the win which is always good.”
The Spartans figure to have their work cut out for them in their next contest as they’ll travel to Eugene to face No. 1 seed North Eugene.
The Highlanders won their first round game against The Dalles 4-0 and are perhaps the best team in 5A and pose plenty of challenges.
“Everytime we’ve been challenged this season with a good opponent, we’ve stepped up and done a good job of challenging back,” Cronkrite said. “I’m excited and I hope they can do that again… I enjoy watching them play well and hopefully we can do that against North Eugene.”
Senior midfielder Jordan Taylor was proud of her team's performance against the Indians and knows that the Spartans will need to bring a valiant effort to upset the Highlanders.
“We honestly started out a little rough tonight,” Taylor said. “We got an early goal, but let up a little bit after that. It’s something that we can’t afford to do against a good team like North Eugene. We have to have a good practice on Thursday and be ready for them. It’s going to take our best effort of the season and we have to leave everything on the field because they’re a great opponent.
“We’ve really bonded as a team… playing together, that unity has gotten a lot stronger and we’re definitely 10 times better than we were to start the season.