High school soccer: West Albany High boys soccer program celebrates breakthrough win

West Albany High’s 5-0 win over Ashland on Tuesday in the first round of the 5A boys state soccer playoffs was a victory that Kevin Branigan had worked toward for a long time.

The former West Albany player and current varsity head coach was able to enjoy the first state playoff win in the program’s history.

“It’s huge. It’s something that’s so long overdue. It’s not like we’ve had a horrendous program,” Branigan said. “We’ve had good seasons, we’ve had really good groups. We feel like this playoff win probably should have come a while ago. Back when George van Keulen was the coach they had good teams. I don’t know why they didn’t win (playoff) games, including my senior year, I played there, it felt like it should have happened then.”

Even though the Bulldogs (10-3-2, 5-2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) rolled to a convincing win over Ashland, Branigan said the team struggled early specifically because of the pressure of trying to break through that barrier.

“We were a little tight against Ashland in the first 20 minutes, just playoff nerves and our program having never won a playoff game, it was a lot of pressure. They got that monkey off their back now, I think they have a lot of confidence,” Branigan said.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs will host a quarterfinal match against 13th-seeded Parkrose at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Broncos (10-4-1, 6-2 Northwest Oregon Conference) upset No. 4 Woodburn 2-1 on Tuesday.

Branigan said his squad played a competitive match in a 1-0 loss at Woodburn on Sept. 29 and would have welcomed a rematch. But it is nice to have another home playoff match and it doesn’t hurt to have the seven-time state champions knocked out of the playoffs.

There is also no question that Parkrose is a good team. Branigan said the Broncos have a strong group of forwards with really good speed. In particular, senior Mustafa Daggig is one of the best players West Albany will face this season.

“We know it’s going to be really tough. Anybody that can go into Woodburn and beat them at Woodburn is a solid team,” Branigan said.

West Albany is led by first-team all-MWC selections Devin LaCasse-Tran, a junior defender, and Henry Catlin, a junior midfielder. But Branigan didn’t come into this season knowing this would be the squad that would finally reach a 5A state quarterfinal. On paper, it looked like a potential rebuilding year for the Bulldogs, but the team has continued to improve throughout the season.

He said junior forward Jonathon Fiscal is an example of a player who improved dramatically from last season.

“Jonathon Fiscal played pretty sparse minutes at wing last year and he’s come on and is our leading goal scorer, second-team all-league. Had a great season,” Branigan said.

The coach also praised the work of junior goalkeeper Carter McGowan, a newcomer to the program whom he believes deserved better than honorable mention all-conference.

Freshman midfielder Julian Romero has also emerged as a key weapon.

“Scored an amazing goal against Ashland in the playoff game. Also scored against Corvallis and Central Catholic,” Branigan said. “We have a few very good freshmen. We’re very excited about the future.”

But Branigan said the team’s biggest strength is its depth. His rotation goes 16 to 18 players deep, allowing him to rest players during games and giving him strategic flexibility to mix and match lineups throughout the match.

"I can play with things. I don’t have to get it right immediately, keep redoing it until I get it right," Branigan said. "We have a lot of quality, especially in our midfield."

The winner of the West Albany/Parkrose match will advance to play the winner of No. 9 Wilsonville at No. 1 Summit in the state semifinals, which are scheduled to be held on Tuesday.