High school soccer: West Albany boys, CV girls advance to state semifinals

The West Albany High boys soccer team defeated visiting Parkrose on penalty kicks on Saturday to advance to the 5A state semifinals.

The match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. The Broncos took advantage of a West Albany breakdown to take the lead in the 13th minute and held that advantage into the second half.

West Albany's Rowan Kvist found the net in the 53rd minute to pull even. Neither team could break through in the remaining regulation time or in the overtime period.

In the shootout, West Albany's Henry Catlin, Yahir Tenorio and Julian Romero hit their kicks and goalkeeper Carter McGowan made two saves. When the fourth Parkrose attempt in the shootout went off the post the Bulldogs advanced with a 3-1 advantage on kicks.

"The entire team worked so hard, that was an incredibly fast and physical game that both teams were desperate to win. Mustafa Daggig and Jared Armenta gave us a lot of trouble, both are great players," said West Albany coach Kevin Branigan. "It was a historic day for our program and we look forward to meeting Summit in a semifinal."

Fifth-seeded West Albany (11-3-2) will play at No. 1 Summit on Tuesday. The Storm (15-1-1) defeated Corvallis 1-0 in the first round and knocked out Wilsonville 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

5A girls

No. 8 seed Crescent Valley High advanced to the state semifinals with a 2-1 victory at No. 1 Caldera on Saturday. The Raiders scored two first-half goals and held off the Wolfpack in the second half.

Crescent Valley (10-3-3) will play No. 5 North Eugene (11-4-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

4A girls

No. 8 Philomath lost 2-0 at No. 1 Marist on Saturday in the 4A state tournament.

The Warriors had reached the quarterfinals by defeating Henley on penalty kicks in the first round. Philomath ends the season with a record of 12-4.