Prep wrestling: Worsch wins title to lead Corvallis

Izaak Worsch placed first at 170 pounds to lead the Corvallis High wrestling team at the Rick Herrin Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Cade O’Brien (195) placed second and Gavin Hale (113) and Ian Hale (138) both placed fourth.
West Albany’s Kaden Cumpianf (120) and Boden Linberg (160) both placed second.
In the girls tournament, West Albany’s Richi Campbell (110-115) picked up an individual title.
Emily Alvis (125), Melia Rassmussen (135), Ahwalee Reimer (235) were second; Zoe LaPlant's (100-105), Arianna Martinez (110-115), Naia Rassmussen (120), Mallory Frank (135) and Jenna Scott (235) all placed third; and Lanae Guitierrez (125) was fourth.
For Corvallis, Mindy Shine (140 was second, Lydia Loza (140) was third and Katie Hong (100-105), Alexis Ramirez (120) were fourth.
Central Linn tournament
Harrisburg’s Russell Talmadge (113), Chandler Strauss (182) and Leithan Broiggs (220) all took home individual titles at the Central Linn tournament.
Also placing for the Eagles were Joan Tapia (fifth, 182) and Gabe Knox (fifth, 195).
Central Linn placers included Blake Owens (fourth, 120), Rieley Branson (fifth, 120), Hagen Johnson (fifth, 126), Tony Belcastro (fifth, 138), Cole Goracke (fifth, 152), Jacob Beauchamp (sixth, 160) and Jimmy North (second, 220).
Monroe’s Dillon Greene (126) and Brody Ballard (170) picked up individual titles and Tobin Payne was fifth (170).
Scio tournament
Scio took home five individual titles at its own tournament.
Winning for the Loggers were Kade Mask (132), Lance Vanhoose (152), Jacob Mask (160), Josiah Nordstom (182) and Gary McDaniel (195).
Also placing for the Loggers were Levi Fortson (fourth, 132), Hunter Zeiher (second, 138), Jake Trissel (fourth, 152) and Joseph Nelson (fourth, 195).
Santiam Christian placers were Caleb Perez (second, 126), Kaden Haugen (fourth, 126), Austin Bradford (third, 132), Caleb Ness (third, 138) and Jared Mehlschau (second, 145).