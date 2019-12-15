Prep wrestling: Worsch wins title to lead Corvallis

Izaak Worsch placed first at 170 pounds to lead the Corvallis High wrestling team at the Rick Herrin Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Cade O’Brien (195) placed second and Gavin Hale (113) and Ian Hale (138) both placed fourth.

West Albany’s Kaden Cumpianf (120) and Boden Linberg (160) both placed second.

In the girls tournament, West Albany’s Richi Campbell (110-115) picked up an individual title.

Emily Alvis (125), Melia Rassmussen (135), Ahwalee Reimer (235) were second; Zoe LaPlant's (100-105), Arianna Martinez (110-115), Naia Rassmussen (120), Mallory Frank (135) and Jenna Scott (235) all placed third; and Lanae Guitierrez (125) was fourth.

For Corvallis, Mindy Shine (140 was second, Lydia Loza (140) was third and Katie Hong (100-105), Alexis Ramirez (120) were fourth.

Central Linn tournament

Harrisburg’s Russell Talmadge (113), Chandler Strauss (182) and Leithan Broiggs (220) all took home individual titles at the Central Linn tournament.

Also placing for the Eagles were Joan Tapia (fifth, 182) and Gabe Knox (fifth, 195).