Prep wresting: Philomath takes third at tournament

ADAIR VILLAGE — The Philomath High wrestling team had three individual champions as the Warriors took third at the Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle tournament on Saturday.

Scio was fourth, host Santiam Christian seventh, Corvallis ninth and Monroe 11th.

Blake Niemann (106), Issiah Blackburn (182) and Connor Kohn (220) each paced first for Philomath while Chase Ringwald (106) and Blaise Pindell (152) were second.

Isaac Harris (113) placed fourth, Caleb Blackburn (126) fifth and Benjamin Hernandez (120), David Griffith (145) and Joseph Choi (285) were sixth.

Scio had two champions in Lance Vanhoose (145) and Jacob Mask (160), with Josiah Nordstom (170) and William Simmons (195) placing second.

Kade Mask (132) and Hunter Zeiher (138) were third and Jake Trissel (152) and Joseph Nelson (195) sixth.

SC had three champions in Kaden Haugen (120), Logan Beem (132) and Aaron Schaefer (285). Caleb Perez (120) placed third, Lawson Setzer (113) fifth and Caleb Ness (138) sixth.

Corvallis also had three champions as Moses Mercier (126), Michael Fox (138) and Izaak Worsch (170) were victorious.