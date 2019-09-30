Eva Buford had fve aces, five kills and four digs and Elizabeth Hodgert had five kills, three aces, eight digs and one stuff block to help the Crescent Valley High volleyball team to a 3-0 win over North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference home match on Monday.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11.
Adrianna Kazmaier added 18 digs and one assist, Tais Vega had 11 kills, eight digs and two aces and Sierra Noss 21 assists and six digs for CV.
The Raiders are at the Mt. Hood tournament this Saturday.