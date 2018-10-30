Corvallis High’s Ryann Gregg was named the Mid-Willamette Conference’s volleyball player of the year and Steve Hyre the coach of the year as they helped guide the Spartans to a 16-0 conference mark and the title.
Corvallis’ Nevaeh Bray and Kylynn Quinn were named to the first team with Allie Watts and Taylor Quinn on the second team.
West Albany’s Alexis Chapman and Sydney Backer were named to the first team with Lindsey Stewart, Courtney Isom and Madie Dowell on the second team.
Lebanon’s Cheyenne Whitebird made the first team with Nicole Christie and Nicole Bender on the second team.
Honorable mention went to Corvallis’ Malia Johnson and Tanya Sisson; South Albany’s Bree DeLeon, Claire Angel, Jadah Schmidtke and Taya Manibusan; Crescent Valley’s Adrianna Kazmaire and Tais Vega; Lebanon’s Cessna Trembath and McKenzie Crenshaw; and West’s Gracie Boeder and Taylor Tedrow.