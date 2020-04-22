Prep volleyball: Corvallis hires Morrow as new coach

Morrow will take over a Spartans program that has found plenty of success in recent years. Corvallis won the 5A state title in 2018 and reached the state semifinals last season to cap off a four-season stretch in which the Spartans went 88-16 and captured two Mid-Willamette Conference titles.

“I felt really fortunate that I got to work with (Hyre) and with the team this year,” Morrow said. “Just to kind of see what he was doing with them and what was successful. I think that being able to step in after I’ve already sort of coached with him, and be able to take what he has done and add my touch, I think it’s gonna be really good. You can look a little bit at what he was doing, in addition to what I wanna do, and I think that’s gonna make us successful in the long run.”

Coincidentally, Morrow began her coaching career in Corvallis. After she finished school at Oregon State, she served as an assistant under two different head coaches at CHS. She then got her master’s degree and planned to go into teaching, but the job market in Corvallis was thin.