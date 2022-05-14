Prep track and field roundup: Philomath wins four events on first day of Oregon West meet

Philomath High got four wins Friday on the first day of the Oregon West Conference track and field district meet at Sweet Home.

Mateo Candanoza won the boys 3,000 meters (9 minutes, 24.55 seconds) and teammate Micah Matthews the pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches). Sage Kramer was first in the girls javelin (109-3) and teammate Aneeka Steen won the long jump (15-9¼).

Philomath’s Ellie Morton was third in the girls high jump (personal-best 4-11).

Sweet Home’s Tanner Waldrop was fifth in the boys discus (108-11) to lead the Huskies.

The top two placers in each event at all district meets qualify for the state meet, May 19-20 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Athletes can also advance to state by reaching automatic standards or receiving wild-card entries based on district finals results.

Logan leads Harrisburg

Harrisburg’s Terek Logan won the boys pole vault (12-0, PR) and teammates Curtis Talmadge (10-0, PR) and Moses Cain (9-6, PR) were second and third, respectively, on the first day at the 3A Special District 4 meet at Harrisburg.

Logan was also third in the long jump (19-5).

Rosy Logan was fourth in the discus (89-0) to lead the Harrisburg girls.

Lions’ Stelly wins long jump

Jefferson’s Elijah Stelly won the boys long jump (20-2¾) on the first day of the 2A Special District 2 meet at Kennedy in Mount Angel.

Teammate Osbaldo Vasquez was second in the 3,000 (10:40.15, PR).

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won the girls 3,000 (11:57.11), while Jefferson’s Baylie Campau was third in the girls high jump (4-8).

Strand leads Wolverines

Aubrey Strand was sixth in the girls long jump (13-6½) and Connor Lodder seventh in the boys shot put (32-10) to lead Alsea on the first day of the 1A Special District 1 meet at Portland Christian.

