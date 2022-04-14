Prep track and field roundup: Janice Hellesto, Warriors shine at Philomath Invitational

Philomath High freshman Janice Hellesto and her teammates had several big performances Thursday as the Warriors won the girls title at the eight-team Philomath Invitational track and field meet.

Hellesto was second in the 200 meters (26.54 seconds) and long jump (15 feet, ¼ inch). She also ran on the winning 4x100 (52.10) and 4x400 (4:11.29) relays.

The 4x400 relay time tops the 4A season list.

Philomath also got girls wins from Natalie Dunn in the 400 (1:01.26), Ingrid Hellesto in the 300 hurdles (50.01) and Sage Kramer in the javelin (107-0). Elia Gilbert Pla tied for first in the high jump (4-8). The Warriors also got runner-up finishes from Melea Lattin in the 800 (2:28.64) and Aneeka Steen in the triple jump (30-6).

Dunn ran on both relays. Ellie Morton and Haviland Eves had legs on the 4x100 relay, while Steen and Ingrid Hellesto ran on the 4x400 relay.

Kami Hart won the girls shot put (31-8½) for Sweet Home, which was eighth.

The Philomath boys were second, led by Micah Matthews’ win in the high jump (5-8) and second place in the 110 hurdles (16.69).

The Warriors also got boys wins from Brody Bushnell in the 1,500 (4:08.14), Mateo Candanoza in the 3,000 (9:17.97) and the 4x400 relay of Simon King, Ben Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell and Brody Bushnell (3:39.0).

The Sweet Home boys were fifth, led by Mason Lopez’s win in the javelin (147-9) and second-place finishes from Charles Crawford in the shot put (40-6½) and Tanner Waldrop in the discus (129-5).

SC’s Christy 3A’s top hurdler

Santiam Christian junior Jayden Christy improved his spot on top of the 3A boys 110 hurdles season list with a time of 15.44 to lead the Eagles to first place in a six-team meet at Sheridan.

Teammate Caleb Ness won the 300 hurdles (44.82), javelin (148-9) and long jump (18-3½) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:46.75).

SC also got boys wins from Colin Longballa in the 800 (2:13.04), Benjamin Bourne in the 1,500 (4:22.31), Tyler Ragan in the shot put (35-9) and Jeremy Ness in the triple jump (35-5). Longballa and Bourne joined Jack David and Caleb Ness on the 4x400 relay.

The Santiam Christian girls were second behind Brinley Beam’s wins in the 800 (2:49.33) and 1,500 (6:08.99).

The Eagles’ other winners were Tayla Yost in the 400 (1:04.82), Bailey Kniebuehler in the javelin (97-11) and Elise Linderman in the long jump (14-7). Yost and Linderman ran legs on the winning 4x100 relay (53.62).

Morgan leads East Linn

Aidan Morgan won the boys 110 hurdles (16.44) and triple jump (37-6) and ran on the winning 4x100 (48.37) and 4x400 (4:08.31) relays to lead East Linn Christian in a four-team meet at Scio.

Josh Cowart won the 1,500 (5:14.13) and Nick Schermerhorn the 300 hurdles (49.05) for the Eagles. Schermerhorn ran on the 4x100 relay and Cowart on the 4x400 relay.

Scio’s Carson Geneser won the 100 (12.34) and long jump (19-11½) and Levi Forson the pole vault (8-6) for the Loggers, who were fourth.

East Linn Christian got girls wins from Daisy Lalonde in the 800 (2:37.32), Ruby Lane in the high jump (4-0) and Jessica Corliss in the pole vault (6-6). Scio’s girls winners were Athena Lau in the 1,500 (5:38.8) and Mariah Adams 300 hurdles (52.22).

East Linn was third and Scio fourth overall.

Cobras first at Monroe

Central Linn won seven boys events and three girls events to finish first in both teams standings in a four-team meet at Monroe.

Bren Schneiter won the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (38-3) to lead the Cobras’ boys team.

Central Linn also got boys wins from Zane Lindsey in the 100 (12.14), Luke Olson in the 800 (2:36.45), Hayden Stutzman in the 1,500 (6:36.34) and Ryan Rowland in the javelin (116-8¼). Lindsey also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (48.55).

The Central Linn girls winners were Katja Griffith in the 800 (2:55.92) and Kiera Hollister in the high jump (4-2). Hollister ran on the first-place 4x100 relay (1:01.38).

Monroe was second in both team standings.

The Dragons’ Matilyn Richardson won the girls 200 (28.57), 400 (1:05.91), javelin (80-10) and long jump (13-9), while Nathaniel Young was first in the boys 200 (25.24), 400 (58.89) and long jump (18-1).

Monroe’s Diego Garcia won the boys shot put (35-1), discus (93-8). On the girls side, Lainie Bateman was first in the 100 (14.02) and 100 hurdles (18.42) and Laura Young won the shot put (39-10) and discus (119-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0