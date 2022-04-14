Prep track and field roundup: Holavarri leads Raiders at Dallas meet

Crescent Valley High sophomore Khalil Holavarri won the boys 100 (12.28 seconds) and 200 (25.46) meters Wednesday to lead the Raiders in a three-team track and field meet at Dallas.

Holavarri also ran on the winning 4x100 (47.12) and 4x400 (3:47.01) relays.

CV also got boys wins from Seb Daniels in the 800 (2:10.19), Ian Baker in the 3,000 (10:05.59), Ty Abernathy in the pole vault (13 feet), Que Ewing in the long jump (19-5) and Tate Herber in the triple jump (39-7). Ewing and Herber ran on the 4x100 relay and Abernathy on the 4x400 relay.

The Corvallis boys had wins from Jackson Trimmer in the 400 (55.88), Cole Fiegener in the 1,500 (4:31.79), Truman Brasfield in the 300 hurdles (45.52) and James Adams and Luke Clark in the high jump (5-6).

Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee ran a 5A season-best girls 400 time with a win in 59.51 four days after recording a 5A season-best 2:18.99 in the 800.

McKee also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:19.13). The Raiders recorded a 5A-leading 4:18.51 last Saturday.

The Raiders also got girls wins from Mariana Lomonaco in the 100 (13.84), Bailey O’Briant in the 300 hurdles (57.05), V Quick in the shot put (31-2½), Sierra Noss in the discus (108-9) and Taelyn Bentley in the javelin (106-0).

Corvallis’ Sydney Soskis won the girls 200 (27.57) and had a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (52.30).

The Spartans also got wins from Ava Betts in the 800 (2:27.56), Hannah Middleton in the 1,500 (5:22.82), Avery Nason in the 3,000 (10:48.72), Elena Wright in the high jump (4-6), Kaia Anspacher in the pole vault (8-6) and Aria Kimdon in the triple jump (29-11).

Three double winners for RedHawks

Ava Marshall, Klaire Bitter and Ruth Rettman all won two events to lead the South Albany girls in a three-team meet at Lebanon.

Marshall was first in the 100 (13.31) and 200 (27.33), Bitter in the 800 (2:45.79) and 1,500 (5:45.41) and Ruth Rettman in the 100 hurdles (19.26) and 300 hurdles (53.54) for the RedHawks, who won 12 of 17 total events.

Teammate Morgan Jones won the 400 (1:06.52) and also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:48.53).

South also got girls wins from Hannah Dempsey in the 3,000 (12:27.72), Norah DeYoung in the discus (96-8), Samantha Scott in the javelin (95-7) and Sarah DeVyldere in the pole vault (8-0).

Lebanon got girls wins from the 4x100 relay of Amber Barrett, Alyse Fountain, Taylor Roles and Hayden Knutson (53.09) and Taryn Cornell in the shot put (31-4).

Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish won the boys high jump (5-6), long jump (20-3) and triple jump (42-9½).

Teammate Caleb Christner won the 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.44) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay along with RJ Kennedy, who won the 1,500 (4:25.51). Lebanon’s Pablo Gonzalez-Solis won the discus (121-6).

South Albany’s Draven Wilborn was first in the 110 hurdles (16.72) and 300 hurdles (43.55) and teammate Jesse Bass won the shot put (41-8) and javelin (134-10).

The RedHawks also got boys wins from Maxwell Louber in the 400 (54.87), Logan Parker in the 800 (2:02.57), Brayden McKay in the 3,000 (11:04.78) and the 4x100 relay team of Isaiah Stewart, Sawyer Hallberg, Avery Adams and PJ Austin (47.94).

Logan leads Harrisburg

Lillie Logan won the 300 hurdles (58.20) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:53.0) to lead the Harrisburg girls to a fourth-place finish at an 11-team meet at Sutherlin,

Terek Logan was second in the high jump (5-6) and long jump (19-3) and teammate Curtis Talmadge was second in the 300 hurdles (46.69) for the Harrisburg boys, who were sixth.

