Prep track and field: Relay wins lead Philomath girls to team title

The Philomath High girls took over first place on the 4A 4x100-meter relay season list and improved their 4A-leading 4x400 time with wins to lead the Warriors to the team title at the 14-team Wally Ciochetti Invitational in Cottage Grove.

Philomath’s 4x100 relay team of Ellie Morton, Natalie Dunn, Haviland Eves and Janice Hellesto was first in 51.14 seconds, an improvement by nearly half a second. The Warriors’ 4x400 relay team of Aneeka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto, Dunn and Janice Hellesto won in 4:07.28.

Sage Kramer was second in the javelin (108 feet, 5 inches) and third in the shot put (33-5¼, PR) and discus (99-4).

Janice Hellesto was second in the 200 (26.51, PR) and long jump (15-8). Philomath also got seconds from Dunn in the second in the 400 (1:00.21, PR), Ingrid Hellesto in the 300 hurdles (48.62, PR) and Steen in the triple jump (31-2).

Also taking third were Morton in the 100 (13.35) and Melea Lattin in the 1,500 (5:08.94, PR),

Micah Matthews won the boys 110 hurdles (15.66, PR), tied for first in the high jump (5-10) and was third in the pole vault (12-0, PR) to lead Philomath to second overall.

Ben Hernandez won the 800 (2:05.24) and was third in the 1,500 (4:11.16, PR). Taking second were Simon King in the 800 (2:10.87) and Brody Bushnell in the 1,500 (4:10.02).

The Warriors 4x400 relay team of King, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell and Brody Bushnell was third (3:34.55).

SC boys first at Regis meet

Caleb Ness won the 300 hurdles (43.38, PR) and ran with Colin Longballa, Jack David and Benjamin Bourne on the winning 4x400 relay (3:40.85) to lead the Santiam Christian boys to first overall at the 20-team Regis Community Twilight Meet in Stayton.

Bourne was second in the 1,500 (4:19.05), Jayden Christy second in the 110 hurdles (15.78) and David third in the 800 (2:09.4).

East Linn Christian tied for eighth in the boys standings. Harrisburg was 10th, Central Linn 14th and Monroe tied for 16th.

Harrisburg’s Terek Logan won the high jump (5-10) and pole vault (11-0, PR) and was third in the long jump (19-3). East Linn’s Aidan Morgan was first in the 110 hurdles (15.55) and second in the 100 (12.11, PR).

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young was second in the 800 (2:08.41, PR) and triple jump (39-2). Central Linn’s Jayden Holmes took third in the 200 (25.13).

Laura Young won the girls shot put (41-4) and discus (114-½) to lead Monroe to seventh in the girls standings. Harrisburg tied for eighth, Santiam Christian was 11th, East Linn 12th and Central Linn 14th.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won the 1,500 (5:01.49) and 3,000 (11:08.95)

Santiam Christian’s Tayla Yost was second in the 400 (1:03.09, PR) and teammate Elise Linderman was third in the high jump (4-10, PR). They joined Finnley Worden and Chloe Beck on the third-place 4x100 relay (53.30).

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was second in the shot put (33-11).

Harrisburg got fourth-place finishes from Rachel Harcus in the 400 (1:04.01, PR) and triple jump (30-4) and Rosy Logan in the discus (87-10½).

Stelly leads Lions

Elijah Stelly won the boys long jump (19-6, PR) and was third in the 100 (11.88) to lead Jefferson at the 11-team Toledo Twilight.

Jayden Harrison tied for second in the pole vault (8-0, PR) and Osbaldo Vasquez was third in the 1,500 (4:58.03)

Jefferson’s Baylie Campau tied for second in the girls high jump (4-8) and joined Flor Ruiz-Jimenez, Holly Gay and Gwyn Orton on the third-place 4x100 relay (58.53).

The Jefferson girls were sixth and the boys seventh in the team standings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0