Prep track and field: Philomath girls win 12 events at Sweet Home meet

The Philomath High girls won 12 of 17 events to finish first in the team standings Thursday in a four-team track and field meet at Sweet Home.

Janice Hellesto won the 200 meters (26.77) and long jump (15-3½) and ran legs on the winning 4x100 (51.89) and 4x400 (4:12.9) relays. The Warriors recorded the 4A classification’s season-best time in the long relay and No. 2 time in the short relay.

Philomath’s Sage Kramer won the discus (96-2) and javelin (94-11).

The Warriors also got girls wins from Natalie Dunn in the 400 (1:02.65), Melea Lattin in the 800 (2:35.62), Madison Schaffer in the 100 hurdles (19.94), Ingrid Hellesto in the 300 hurdles (51.54), Abigail Brown in the shot put (30-5) and Emery Boutilier in the pole vault (8-0). Dunn ran on both relays and Ingrid Hellesto on the 4x400 relay.

Sweet Home, which finished third, had individual second-place finishes from Victoria Ferrioli in the 100 (13.67), Kaylynn Mamac in the 100 hurdles (20.46) and Kami Hart in the shot put (29-1½).

The Philomath boys finished second behind Newport, and Sweet Home was third.

Micah Matthews led Philomath with wins in the 110 hurdles (16.83), 300 hurdles (44.41) and pole vault (9-6). Teammate Mateo Candanoza won the 1,500 (4:19.74) and 3,000 (9:47.59).

The Warriors also got wins from Warwick Bushnell in the 400 (54.64), Brody Bushnell in the 800 (1:58.95) and the 4x400 relay (3:41.7), in which both Bushnells ran legs.

Sweet Home got wins from Mason Lopez in the javelin (144-10) and Aiden Shamek in the long jump (19-3¼). Shamek helped the Huskies win the 4x100 relay (47.55).

Bourne powers Eagles

Benjamin Bourne won the 1,500 (4:48.4) and 3,000 (9:28.82) to lead the Santiam Christian boys to first place in an eight-team meet at Regis in Stayton.

The Eagles also got boys wins from Colin Longballa (800, 2:12.35), Jayden Christy (110 hurdles, 16.39), Kamran Ness (300 hurdles, 50.17), Caleb Ness (javelin, 151-3) and Jeremy Ness (triple jump, 37-11).

Christy ran on the winning 4x100 relay (47.31), and Bourne, Longballa and Caleb Ness were on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:50.82).

Scio’s Carson Geneser won the 100 (12.03) and long jump (19-11). The Loggers were fifth.

Santiam Christian finished third and Scio fourth on the girls’ side.

Scio’s Athena Lau won the 800 (2:43.5) and 1,500 (5:38.59), while SC’s Tayla Yost was first in the 400 (1:04.09).

Vasquez wins three

Osbaldo Vasquez won the 800 (2:21.6) and 1,500 (4:51.3) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:03.95) to help the Jefferson boys take second in a seven-team meet at Kennedy in Mount Angel.

The Lions also got wins from Jayden Harrison in the pole vault (8-0) and Elijah Stelly in the long jump (18-11½). Stelly was on the first-place 4x100 relay (47.27).

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan won the 200 (25.17) and 110 hurdles (16.43) and teammate Josh Cowart was first in the 3,000 (11:39.43). The Eagles were third overall.

Easy Linn’s Daisy Lalonde won the girls 3,000 (11:02.36) to lead the Eagles to fourth. Jefferson’s Baylie Campau won the 100 (14.00) and was second in the high jump (4-10) for the fifth-place Lions.

Richardson a quad winner

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson won the girls 200 (28.84), 400 (1:06.28), javelin (88-5) and triple jump (27-2) in a three-team meet at Oakridge.

Teammate Laura Young won the shot put (38-¼) and discus (122-3) and Lainie Bateman was first in the 100 (13.84)

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young won the boys 800 (2:12.47), long jump (18-7), triple jump (36-2), and teammates Aldo Rodriguiz was first in the 1,500 (6:04.84).

The Dragons finished second in both team standings.

Schneiter leads Cobras

Bren Schneiter tied for first in the high jump (5-10) and was second in the triple jump (36-7) to lead the Central Linn boys to second place in a six-team meet at Glide.

The Cobras’ 4x100 relay team of Jayden Holmes, John Cavill, Brian Sedano, Zane Lindsey was first in 46.91.

The Central Linn girls got wins from Katie Almasie in the 100 (14.27), Ryleigh Nofziger in the 400 (1:08.61), Sarah Murphy in the 800 (3:13.06) and Katja Griffith in the 1,500 (5:36.59) to finish third.

Almasie and Nofziger ran on the winning 4x100 (57.14) and 4x400 (4:52.67) relays and Griffth ran on the long relay.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0