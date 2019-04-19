LEBANON — The East Linn Christian's boys and girls won an eight-way Special District 2 home track and field meet on Thursday.
Winners for the boys were Matthew Reardon in the javelin (140 feet, 2 inches), pole vault (12-0) and triple jump (38-8); Aden Aerni in the 100 (11.66 seconds) and long jump (18-3); and Ethan Slayden in the 800 (2:20.25) and high jump (5-6).
Other winners were Jedaiah Wasson in the 3,000 (9:01.18); Christian Wilson in the 100 hurdles (15.48); Ben Johnson in the discus (123-9); and the 4x100 (45.97) and 4x400 (3:48.35) relays.
Girls winners were Lilyanne Savage in the 300 hurdles (51.11) and high jump (4-6); Alli Beachy in the 100 (13.51); Hana Slayden in the 800 (2:36.19); Grace Wilson in the javelin (85-6) and triple jump (32-7); and the 4x100 relay team (53.29).
Jefferson boys second, girls third
SHERIDAN — Jefferson's boys and girls placed third at a five-way Special District 2 meet at Sheridan.
Cesar Sepulveda won the high jump, improving his 2A season-best mark to 6-6¼, a PR, and the triple jump (41-0) for the Lions. Leon Romo won the long jump (18-0) and the Lions also won the 4x400 relay (3:45.83).
Sam Schwartz was the lone winner for the JHS girls, as she took the pole vault (8-0).
SC boys, Monroe girls take 2nd
TOLEDO — Santiam Christian's boys placed second and the girls placed fifth at a five-way meet at Toledo. Monroe's girls placed second and the boys took fourth.
Winners for the SC boys were Garrett Cowan in the 800 (2:10.96), Brennen Sorah in the 100 (15.85) and 300 (43.01) hurdles, Ian Smith in the high jump (6-1) and the 4x100 relay team (46.85).
Ainsley Beam won the 3,000; no time was available.
Monroe's boys winners were Dylan Lynn in the 100 (11.76) and 200 (24.42); Zach Young in the 400 (52.4) and long jump (18-5½) and Christian Garcia in the shot (49-3).
Kyndal Martin won the 100 (13.21) and 200 (27.38) for the Monroe girls. Peyton Bodi took the 800 (2:33.91) and 3,000 (5:26.79) and Laura Young won the shot (37-3).
Central Linn boys win
OAKRIDGE — Central Linn's boys took first and the girls placed second at a four-way Special District 3 meet.
Event winners for the boys were Anthony Anderson in the 100 (12.71), shot put (39-3) and discus (140-10); Caleb Day in the 100 hurdles (19.52) and pole vault (10-6) and the 400 relay team (45.87).
Also winning were Dustin Baze in the 400 (55.12), Karsen Lafayette in the 1,500 (4:46) and Luke Schaffroth in the discus (103-3).
Girls victors were Josie Nealon in the 100 (14.78), Makenna Chapman in the high jump (4-8) and the 400 relay team (55.96).
Loggers win five
LINCOLN CITY — Scio had five winners in a four-team meet at Taft.
Ray Bennett won the boys 800 (2:08.3) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:43.77). Teammate Bryce West was first in the long jump (18-8) and was on the second-place 4x100 relay (46.39).
Garrett Workinger tied for first in the high jump (5-6) and was second in the long jump (18-3¼).
Scio’s Laurel Otto won the girls 100 hurdles (18.19), was second in the high jump (4-8) and was third in the 300 hurdles (52.56).
Crescent Valley triangular
Erik Ventura won three individual events Wednesday to lead Crescent Valley in a three-team home meet.
Ventura was first in the boys 100 (11.45), 200 (23.47) and high jump (6-0). Teammate Cam Sanders won the shot put (44-6) and discus (107-11).
South Albany's Hayden Watts won the triple jump (41-0), ran on the winning 4x100 relay (44.65) and was second in the 100 (1.59).
CV's Ava McKee won the girls 200 (28.23) and 400 (1:02.02) and had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay (4:22.77). Teammate Ellie Herber was first in the high jump (4-10) and ran on the winning 4x100 (52.88) and 4x400 relays.
South Albany's Preston Johnson won the long jump (14-7½) and ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (56.53). Teammate Emily Rowe led a 1-2-3 RedHawks finish in the javelin with a toss of 99-6.