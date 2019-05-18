The beat just keeps going on for the Corvallis High girls tennis team.
Behind another singles title from senior Anna Kern, her third, and a second-straight doubles title from Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester, the Spartans easily won a fifth straight 5A team title on Saturday afternoon at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.
Corvallis finished with 21 points. Ashland was the next closest with eight. Crescent Valley, West Albany and North Bend tied for third with six points .
“It’s definitely really rewarding to see after working so hard through the season all of us be able to go so far in the tournament and cheer each other on and really just get the results that I think we all wanted,” said junior Journey Lipscomb, who was third in singles, in a phone interview.
Kern capped her magnificent prep career with a 6-3, 6-2 win over West Albany’s Ceanne Elliott in the title match.
The two Mid-Willamette Conference foes were to meet in the district tournament final last week, but Elliott forfeited to participate in the state band/orchestra competition.
Kern, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the finals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 4 seed Alyssa Retiz of Ashland.
She said the past couple weekends she has played with an injured wrist that didn’t allow her to go to a two-handed backhand. So she relied more on her forehand.
“It’s definitely fun to get to represent my team and get to represent this school,” Kern said. “Tennis is an individual sport and I’ve been playing it a while so it’s been such a good experience to get to play for a school and play for other people as well. I’m really happy we were able to pull it out this year.”
Elliott, the No. 3 seed, knocked off No. 2 seed Lipscomb in the semis, 6-3, 6-1. She also topped Lipscomb in three sets in the district tournament semis last week.
Lipscomb rebounded with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Reitz to take home third place.
“I think taking a step back and looking at it, it’s improvement,” Lipscomb said. “Last year I finished fourth so it’s one step closer to where I hope to end up next year maybe.
“I’m definitely a little disappointed because I would have liked to have a different result coming out of the semifinals, but I am happy that I got a higher result than last year and I think I can continue to work off of that going into next year.”
In doubles, McGough and Forester, seeded first, handed Crescent Valley’s Megan Nebeker and Kara Paterson a 6-0, 6-1 loss in the semifinals.
In the finals, McGough and Forester knocked off Macy Metcalf and Adrianna Frank of North Bend, 6-1, 6-1. McGough said it was the best team they faced all season.
“So that was really fun to play out that way,” she said. “I was really nervous beforehand but I think the adrenaline helped me.”
The Spartans duo dropped just five total games in the four matches at the state tournament.
“We have put in so much time training together and we have really grown as a doubles team since last year so the second championship really means a lot,” Forester said. “We just played our game each match and it worked out really well.”
McGough, who won the doubles consolation finals as a sophomore, said playing with Forester the past two years has been a blast.
“I have honestly just been blessed these past two years,” she said.
Nebeker and Paterson dropped a hard-fought 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1) decision to the No. 2-seeded team of Alyssa Khiew and Aneisa Fink of Silverton in the third-place match.
5A boys
Crescent Valley’s boys came up just short of winning a team state title as Redmond was able to capture the crown.
The Panthers won the doubles title to push them ahead as they finished with 15 points to 12 for the Raiders. Corvallis tied for fifth with six points and West Albany had one for 13th.
In singles, CV’s Bojan Soskic finished second, falling to No. 1 seed Alle Banna of Churchill 6-3, 6-2 in the title match. Soskick, the No. 2 seed, reached the title match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Hood River Valley’s Vaughn Reardon.
West’s Bjorn Carlson reached the consolation finals with an 8-5 win over Ashland’s Josh Datz, but came up short in the finals, dropping a 6-0, 6-0 decision to No. 3 seed Bryan Duncan of Thurston.
Corvallis’ Eddie Hu and Lukas Reinkenobbe dropped a three-set battle in the doubles finals, falling 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the top-seeded team of Benny Saito and Skyler Jones of Redmond.
Hu and Reinkenobbe, seeded No. 2, defeated the No. 4 team of Nico Hey and Wade Nichols of La Salle Prep, 7-5, 6-1, in the semis.
CV’s No. 3-seeded team of Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman finished fourth. The Raiders duo lost a 7-5, 6-1 decision to Saito and Jones in the semis, then fell 6-0, 6-2 to Hey and Nichols in the third-place match.
Saito and Jones went on to win the title to clinch the team crown for Redmond.
4A/3A/2A/1A
Philomath’s Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki rebounded form a tough opening loss in the 4A/3A/2A/1A state boys tournament at Oregon State to win three straight and take home the consolation doubles title on Saturday.
Haslam and Stucki entered as the No. 2 seed but were upset in the first round.
They defeated Marist Catholic’s Sam Eagen and Luke Eagen 8-5 in the consolation semifinals before defeating Catlin Gabel’s Alex Aitchinson and Michael Putz 6-2, 7-5 in the consolation finals.
In the girls tournament, Philomath’s Amelia Skinkis and Claire Skinkis fell in the consolation semifinals. The sophomore twin sisters dropped an 8-3 decision to Marist Catholic’s Ava Eklund and Whitney Korth.