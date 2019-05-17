BEAVERTON — Corvallis High’s Anna Kern hardly had to break a sweat on Friday and is two wins away from a third straight 5A state girls singles title after winning her two matches on the first day of the state tennis tournament at the Portland Tennis Center.
Kern, the No. 1 seed, defeated Pendleton’s Katie Bradt 6-0, 6-0 in her first match. In a rematch of the Mid-Willamette Conference district semifinals, Kern knocked off Crescent Valley’s Ivy Ding, 6-0, 6-0.
Kern will face No. 4 seed Alyssa Retiz from Ashland in the semifinals, which will be held Saturday at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center.
The Corvallis girls are well on their way to a fifth straight team title with 18 points. The next closest team is Crescent Valley with eight.
Ding reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over The Dalles’ Charel Gikzen. Ding has been eliminated from the tournament.
Corvallis’ Journey Lipscomb, the No. 2 seed, won her opener 6-2, 6-0 over Churchill’s Nicole Hampton, then topped Ashland freshman Sascha Wells 6-3, 6-1 in the quarters.
West Albany’s Ceanne Elliott, the No. 3 seed, reached the semifinals with two wins. She opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Putnam’s Perry Bradley-Bender, then knocked off Churchill’s Youha Tanaka 6-0, 6-1.
Elliott and Lipscomb will square off in the semifinals, like they did at the MWC district meet last week. Elliott got the best of Lipscomb, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
In the doubles tournament, reigning champions and top-seeded Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester opened with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Leslie Paredes and Margot Amdal from Parkrose.
McGough and Forester then advanced to the semifinals as they handed Redmond’s Ingrid Harris and Jessalyn Loza a 6-0, 6-1 loss.
They will face Crescent Valley’s Megan Nebeker and Kara Paterson in the semis after the Raiders duo upset the No. 4 seeded Ridgeview team of Felicity Kohler and Megan Alldredge, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 to reach the quarterfinals.
They then knocked off La Salle Prep’s Claudia Kong and Nina Pham 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semis.
South Albany’s Ambri Burton and Kaylee Humphries dropped their opener against Kong and Pham, 6-3, 6-0, then bowed out with an 8-0 loss to Kohler and Alldredge in the consolation bracket.
5A boys
Crescent Valley’s boys have a slight lead over Redmond for the team title heading into Saturday. The Raiders have 14 points to 12.5 for Redmond.
CV’s Bojan Sosick, the No. 2 seed in boys singles, advanced to the semifinals. The MWC district champion topped Wilsonville’s Jackson Dean 6-3, 6-1 in the first round and then defeated Hood Rover Valley’s Ben Fick 6-0, 6-0 in the quarters.
Sosick will face Hood River Valley’s Vaughn Reardon in the semis; Reardon upset the No. 3 seed in the first round.
West’s Bjorn Carlson lost his opener to No. 1 seed Alle Banna 6-1, 6-0 but advanced to the consolation semifinals with a 9-7 win over La Salle Prep’s Christian Olson.
Corvallis’ Rowan Mosher, a freshman, gave Wilsonville senior Jack Roche a battle before falling 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 in the first round. He then had to face No. 3 seed Bryan Duncan of Thurston in the consolation bracket and dropped an 8-2 decision.
In doubles, Corvallis’ No. 2 seeds Eddie Hu and Lukas Reinkenobbe dropped just four games in reaching the semifinals. They opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Wilsonville’s Zach Brehm and Nate Ogden and then defeated La Salle Prep’s Noah Blaser and Ryan Shaw 6-1, 6-0.
CV’s No. 3 seeded team of Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman are also into the semifinals. Junkins and Kooyman opened with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Churchill’s Hunter Krupka and Kasden Grasse, then took a 7-6, 6-3 decision over North Bend’s Jack Wilson and Matthew Jordan.
CV’s Kevin Dai and Todd Meng reached the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Redmond’s Yoshi Saito and Charlie Rawlins. However, the CV duo came up short against the No. 4 seeds of La Salle Prep’s Nico Hey and Wade Nichols, falling 6-1, 6-1 to bow out of the tournament.
Hu and Reinkenobbe will face Hey and Nichols in the semis, while Junkins and Kooyman take on No. 1 seed Benny Saito and Skyler Jones of Redmond in the other semifinal.
4A/3A/2A/1A
Philomath’s doubles team of Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki entered seeded No. 2 in the 4A/3A/2A/1A boys tournament at Oregon State but were upset in the first round by a team from Marist, 6-3, 6-2.
Haslam and Stucki rebounded in the consolation bracket and reached the semis with an 8-3 win over Wyatt Jensen and Deardon Woodruff from Nyssa.
Colton Beckstead reached the singles quarterfinals by winning his opener over Weston-McEwen’s Noah Kelly, 6-1, 6-2. He then dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision to No. 1 seed Kristian Peev of Valley Catholic to be eliminated.
The Warriors had two girls doubles teams make the tournament but both lost in the first round.
Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis lost a 6-0, 6-1 decision and twin sisters Amelia Skinkis and Claire Skinkis lost to the No. 4 seeds, 6-1, 6-1.
Amelia Skinkis and Clair Skinkis bounded back with an 8-6 win to reach the consolation semifinals while Schell and Ella Skinkis were eliminated with an 8-3 loss in the consolation round.