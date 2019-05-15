Corvallis High senior Anna Kern is the top seed in singles at the 5A girls state tennis tournament.
The meet will be held on Friday and Saturday at Portland Tennis Center and Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.
Kern is a two-time 5A state champion and is coming off a title at the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet.
“My goal is to win state again. I did last year and the year before,” Kern said at the MWC meet. “That’s the ultimate goal because it would be nice to finish out my senior year strong.”
Kern will meet Katie Bradt of Pendleton in the first round on Friday.
Corvallis’ Journey Lipscomb is the No. 2 seed and will take on Nicole Hampton of Churchill in the first round.
Lipscomb lost to No. 3 seed Ceanne Elliott of West Albany in the MWC meet. Elliott, who defaulted to Kern in the district championship match, will play Perry Bradley-Bender of Putnam in the first round.
Crescent Valley’s Ivy Ding will play Charel Gijzen of The Dalles in the first round. The winner will meet the winner of the Kern-Bradt match in the quarterfinals.
Corvallis’ defending state champion doubles team of Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester is seeded No. 1. McGough and Forester won the MWC district title last week.
“Pretty much for our whole high school careers we’ve been playing together and training outside of the high school season together,” Forester said. “So we’re definitely very close.”
Crescent Valley’s Megan Nebeker and Kara Paterson and South Albany’s Ambri Burton and Kaylee Humphries are also competing after finishing in the top four at the MWC meet.
MWC boys singles champion Bojan Soskic of CV landed the No. 2 seed for the state meet. Soskic will play Jackson Dean of Wilsonville in the first round.
Corvallis’ Rowan Mosher will take on Jack Roche of Wilsonville and West Albany’s Bjorn Carlson faces No. 1 seed Alle Banna of Churchill.
The Corvallis doubles team of Eddie Hu and Lukas Reinkenobbe were seeded second after winning the MWC title.
Kevin Dai and Todd Meng of CV are also in the bracket.
4A/3A/2A/1A
Philomath's doubles team of Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki are the No. 2 seeds in the 4A/3A/2A/1A doubles tournament, which starts Friday at Oregon State.
The Warriors' Colton Beckstead advanced to the singles tournament and could face No. 1 seed Kristian Peev of Valley Catholic in the second round.
In the girls tournament, the Warriors advanced two doubles teams. Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis could end up facing the top seeds in the second round.
Amelia Skinkis and Claire Skinkis will face the No. 4 seeds in the opener.