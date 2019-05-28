REDMOND — West Albany figured out Ridgeview pitcher Allicitie Frost in the late innings, but it wasn’t enough to make up for what the Ravens had put together earlier in the game.
The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the final two frames Tuesday thanks to home runs by Ellie Babbitt and Haily Greening. It wasn’t to catch up in a 5-3 loss in an OSAA 5A softball semifinal.
Frost had speed in her pitches that fourth-seeded West (24-4) wasn’t able to catch up with, and an overall pitching arsenal that the Bulldogs couldn’t get much solid contact off for the first five innings.
“We knew she could bring it and we saw that,” West coach Ryan Borde said of Frost, a junior right-hander. “She had our number there for a while. She’s one heck of a pitcher, if not the best 5A pitcher. Proud of these girls for putting up three runs on her. We knew we probably needed to put up five or six to win.”
Top-seeded Ridgeview (23-2) moves on to play Dallas in Saturday’s championship game in Eugene. The seventh-seeded Dragons won 7-4 at Hillsboro on Tuesday.
Ellie Babbitt helped the Bulldogs break through in the sixth with a two-run, two out home run to left field that closed the game to 4-2. The homer scored Presley Jantzi, who reached on a one-out bunt single.
That followed a bottom of the fifth, where Mahayla Gamble worked out of a bases-loaded jam. A runner reached on a strikeout on what should have been the third out when the strike-three pitch got away from Haily Greening, the Bulldogs’ catcher.
Gamble, whom Borde called “the heart and soul of our program,” gave up a leadoff single but came back to strike out three in a row. She then walked a batter to load the bases but got the next batter to pop up in the infield.
“Mahayla was in a little bit of trouble and it shows you the fight that she has and the belief we have in her to get the job done,” Borde said of his senior right-hander. “We knew she did and we carried that momentum over and Ellie connected with one.”
The Ravens got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on Taylor Smith’s one-out single to center that Bulldogs center fielder McKenzie Kosmicki nearly hauled in on a diving attempt.
Gamble limited the damage by drawing a pop-up and a grounder from the next two batters.
Greening then led off the seventh with a homer to left that gave her team some hope. But Frost remained in control, closing the game with two grounders and a pop out.
Gamble said she was proud that her team continued to fight despite the big deficit.
“It’s nice to know we wouldn’t just stop and say, ‘well, they’re up by so much,’” she said.” We’ve been down before and come back and won, so you never know.”
Gamble allowed 10 hits and three walks (two intentionally to Frost) with seven strikeouts and a hit batter. Frost struck out eight with five hits and one walk.
Gamble worked around two singles in the first to keep the game scoreless. But Ridgeview broke through with two runs in the third on three strongly struck balls for hits and a sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, the Ravens got a solo home run from Lorena Vasquez and a RBI double by Kiani Nakamura, both with two outs.
West got its first baserunner on Sidney Holloway’s two-out walk in the third and its first hit on Riley Ramirez’s leadoff bunt in the fourth. But the Bulldogs couldn’t find a rally.
“Down 4-0, we could have folded our tent and gone home,” Borde said. “That’s a cliché but some teams will do that, and we knew that these girls, no matter if we’re down to that last pitch, that last strike they’re going to fight and they proved that they could do it.”
Despite her success in the circle, Gamble says she’s done playing the sport as she heads on to college.
She said she’s looking forward to seeing what the team’s four sophomores — Jantzi, Babbitt, Kosmicki and Ramirez — do in the future. Those sophomores filled four of the top five spots in Tuesday’s batting order.
“They’re kind of my children. I kind of took them under my wing this year,” Gamble said. “I’m really excited to come back and watch some of their games.”
It’s a team with a lot of young talent, as West also started two freshmen in Holloway and Kendra Kosmicki.
The Bulldogs won a Mid-Willamette Conference title with a 15-1 record — the only loss coming against Dallas — in their return to the 5A classification. They then dominated Churchill (18-1) and Pendleton (9-3) in playoff games to reach the semifinals.
“These girls have nothing to hang their head out,” Borde said. “We’ve got three seniors (Gamble, Danielle Sally, Riley Lloyd) that have absolutely set the tone for our program. Just established what we want as a program. They’ve left a legacy.”