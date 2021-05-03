Prep softball: Unrattled Holland Jensen, defense lead Spartans to win

Holland Jensen found herself in numerous pressure situations Monday afternoon as West Salem High put runners on base and threatened to add some crooked numbers on the scoreboard.

But more often than not, the Corvallis freshman and her teammates got the better end of those scenarios with Jensen’s calm demeanor and the Spartans’ defense leading the way.

Jensen came through with flying colors in the circle and at the plate as Corvallis held on for a 4-1 win in a nonconference softball game at Will Keim Field.

“I do get nervous a little bit, but I know that I have a got a good defense and that helps, especially in that game,” she said. “I knew that they were there, so I just hit my spots.”

Two plays in particular kept the Spartans (7-3) in control after jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead on the Titans (6-4).

Back-to-back one-out singles in the fourth gave West Salem two baserunners.

But Corvallis right fielder Kaylee Pickering dived to catch a low, well-hit liner. She then popped to her feet and threw to third base to get a runner trying to advance, completing the double play and ending the threat.