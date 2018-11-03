Corvallis High is one step closer to having an opportunity for a second chance at a 5A state boys soccer title.
The No. 2-seeded Spartans easily dispatched No. 7 Churchill on Saturday, topping the Lancers 5-0 to advance to the state semifinals on Tuesday.
Corvallis will face a familiar foe in No. 3 seed and Mid-Willamette Conference rival South Albany, a 5-1 winner over Silverton earlier Saturday.
CHS lost to Woodburn in overtime in last year's title game.
Liam Clark gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute before he fed Edgar Monroy for a goal in the 20th that made it 2-0.
“I’ve been talking to this team about how we tend ease into games and we needed to correct that, we needed to come out and be a team that sets the tone of games and that’s exactly what we did today,” coach Chad Foley said. “I was really proud of our mentality and we came out and got off to a quick start.”
An own goal in the 31st minute and Riley Mellinger's goal made it 4-0 just before the half off an assist from Avery Whipple.
Frank Miedema scored three minutes into the second half for the final goal. Monroy had the assist.
South, which handed the Spartans a 1-0 loss in the closing seconds earlier this season, got tow goals and an assist from Slava Hubenya in the 5-1 win over Mid-Willamette Conference rival Silverton.
Anthony Arreola scored in the fifth minute to get the No. 3 seeded RedHawks started. Ozzie Ramirez had a goal and two assists and Juan Palacios added a goal and an assist.
The RedHawks and Foxes had tied 3-3 late in the season.
OES 6, Santiam Christian 0
PORTLAND — The No. 8-seeded Eagles fell behind 2-0 at the half and culd never get on the board in the 3A/2A/1A quarterfinal loss to the top seed.
SC finishes the season 11-4-1.
Girls
West Albany got past Mid-Willamette Conference rival Silverton for the second time this season, taking a 3-2 win over the Foxes in the 5A quarterfinals.
The No. 3-seeded Bulldogs edged the Foxes 2-1 in the regular season.
The Bulldogs were missing a couple starters but were able to come together and play at a high level on Saturday.
Silverton took a 1-0 lead at the 17th minute on a penalty kick, but the Bulldogs responded quickly. Jayde Crowe, who had committed the foul, went nearly the length of the field and scored her first goal of the season.
“It was redemption,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “I’m sure she was a little motivated.”
Lily Ruiz, who had been called up from the JV team, gave the Bulldogs the lead going into the half with a goal five seconds before the break.
The Bulldogs made it 3-1 at the 50-minute mark when Ahni Washburn scored from 35 yards out.
“I think it was a shot on goal that was deflected out by a defender,” Ihde said. “She took a left-footed shot and bent it over the keeper.”
Silverton was awarded another penalty kick 10 minutes later on what Ihde called a tough call, but the Bulldogs were able to finish out the win.
West Albany will face another MWC foe in the semifinals and No. 10 Crescent Valley went on the road to upset No. 2 Willamette 2-1 on Saturday, in Tuesday’s semifinals. That game is is set for 7 p.m.
Crescent Valley took a 1-0 lead on a free kick from Cali McClave in the fifth minute for the early lead.
Willamette netted the equalizer in the 75th minute on a penalty kick by Jerusalem Morris.
But CV responded three minutes later on Ana McClave’s goal set up by Claire Macy to advance to the semis.
"It was just a fluke penalty and they converted and so we were up against it," CV coach Blake Leamy said. "But there's something special about this group and they keep grinding."
Leamy said Macy won a ball and got it to Ana McClave, who chipped it over the goalkeeper.
It’s the third straight season the Raiders have reached the semifinals. However, they have been shutout both times by the eventual champion in an attempt to make the finals.
The Raiders and Bulldogs played to a scoreless draw to open the conference season on Sept. 25.
"We like playing West Albany. The coach is a really super guy and the girls, they're just a class act. We're looking forward to a competitive game," Leamy said.
"We're looking forward to seeing if we can actually beat them this time."
On the top half of the bracket, Corvallis defeated top seed North Eugene 2-1 on a goal by Marcella Allen.
Allen drove in a shot from 35 yards out at the 75th minute.
The Spartans will take on No. 4 seed Churchill, a 4-2 winner against No. 5 Thurston in the semifinals on Tuesday.
CHS took a 1-0 lead at the 20th minute on a goal by Jordan Taylor. That nearly stood for the game, but the Highlanders tied it in the 72nd minute.
Moments later, Allen unleashed her shot.
Hidden Valley 5, Philomath 1
GRANTS PASS — The No. 8 Warriors saw their season end with the quarterfinal loss to the top seed in the 4A state tournament.
The Warriors end the season 10-4-1.