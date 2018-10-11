DALLAS — Lebanon earned its first win of the season in blowout fashion as the Warriors rolled to a 7-0 win at Dallas.
Coming into the contest, the Warriors had lost or tied in nine straight matches, but none of that mattered to Lebanon as the Warriors came out and handed winless Dallas another loss.
The Warriors (1-7-2, 1-2-2) will look to continue their momentum against Corvallis on Tuesday as they host the Spartans.
Crescent Valley 7, Central 1
The Raiders bounced back from a Tuesday loss to Corvallis in impressive fashion as they rolled to the victory over the Panthers on Thursday night.
Goal scorers for the Raiders were Izabel Roman, Amelia Wilson (twice), Vicki Chang, Jada Foster, and Kaiya Leamy.
Claire Macy, Jada Foster, Chang, and Crystal Still all tallied assists.
The Raiders (4-4-2, 2-1-1) travel to South Albany on Tuesday.
Corvallis 8, South Albany 3
Corvallis' offense scored a season high eight goals as they cruised past South Albany for their first two game winning streak of the season.
South Albany, who started the season 8-0, has now lost or tied in its last three contests.
The Spartans (4-4-2, 3-1) travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.
The RedHawks (8-2-1, 3-2-1) host Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Philomath 2, Sisters 0
PHILOMATH —Philomath pushed its winning streak to eight games with a 2-0 victory over Sisters.
The Warriors (9-2-1, 7-1-1) host Newport on Thursday.
West Albany 2, Silverton 1
SILVERTON — Sienna Higinbotham scored two goals in the second half to lead the Bulldogs to a big Mid-Willamette Conference win on Wednesday.
Silverton scored to tie the game on a corner kick in the 52nd minute.
"Great effort by our defense and keeper tonight," WA coach Erik Ihde said. "Silverton was a tough, physical team. Our girls were tested, and played very well."
The Bulldogs (9-1-2, 5-0-1) play at Dallas on Oct. 18.
Boys soccer
JEFFERSON — Central Linn and Jefferson couldn't break free from one another as the two Central Valley Conference foes played to the tune of a tie.
The Cobras (2-7-1, 1-7) host Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
The Lions (2-8-1, 2-6-1) host Santiam Christian on Thursday.
Dallas 2, Lebanon 1
LEBANON — The Warriors couldn't find enough enough to get past Dallas as the Warriors dropped their fifth straight contest.
The Warriors (1-10, 0-5) travel to Corvallis on Tuesday.
Central 4, Crescent Valley 0
INDEPENDENCE — The Raiders couldn't muster much offense against the Panthers as CV was shut out to remain winless on the season.
The Raiders (0-9-2, 0-5) host South Albany on Tuesday.
Central Linn 3, Jefferson 3
JEFFERSON — The Cobras and Lions couldn't break free from one another as the two Central Valley Conference foes played to the tune of a tie.
The Cobras (2-7-1, 1-7) host Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
The Lions (2-8-1, 2-6-1) host Santiam Christian on Thursday.
Pleasant Hill 2, East Linn Christian 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Eagles couldn't match the Billies' offense as ELCA struggled to gain offensive rhythm.
The Eagles (7-4, 6-3) host La Pine on Tuesday.
West Albany drops two
The Bulldogs dropped a 4-0 MWC loss to Silverton at WAHS on Wednesday.
West Albany fell 4-0 to Central on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs (6-6, 2-4) host Dallas on Thursday.
Sisters 2, Philomath 1
SISTERS —On Wednesday, the Warriors couldn't keep pace as they dropped a tight 2-1 contest.
Philomath (5-4-3, 4-4-2) travel to Newport on Thursday.