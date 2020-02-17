Prep roundup: Williamson leads SC to win

Koby Williamson hit two free throws in the closing seconds and scored 26 points to help lead the Santiam Christian boys basketball team to a 36-35 Mountain Valley Conference home win over Pleasant Hill on Monday night.
Williams had 22 of his points in the second half for the Eagles (13-10, 5-6). He was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
SC heads to first-place Creswell to wrap up the regular season on Wednesday.
OTHER SCORES: Creswell 71, Harrisburg 53; Blanchet Catholic 63, Scio 60 (OT)
Girls basketball
Audrey Miller scored 12 points and had six rebounds as Santiam Christian dropped a 44-29 decision to Pleasant Hill at home in a Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Sailor Allman had five rebounds for the Eagles, who are 17-7 overall and 7-4 in MVC play.
SC heads to Creswell on Wednesday and needs a win to tie Harrisburg for second in the conference. Harrisburg defeated Creswell 45-30 on Monday to wrap up the regular season 8-4 in league and 19-6 overall.
SILETZ VALLEY 42, ALSEA 24: Emma Ruppert scored eight points and Bailey Ellis seven as the Wolverines dropped the Mountain West League playoff game.
Amber Dubord had six points and Isabel Zavaleta three as Alsea ends the season 5-17.