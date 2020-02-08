Prep roundup: West wrestlers go 2-1

The West Albany High wrestling team went 2-1 at the Silverton dual tournament on Saturday, defeating Ridgeview 48-25 and Pendleton 75-4 while falling to Hillsboro 57-24,

Derek Sossie (106) and Devon McIntire (152 and 160) both had pins in all three matches while Brendon Hughes (170) had two pins for the Bulldogs.

Also earning pins in the day were Cayden Cumpiano (113)., Mason Davis (132), Caleb Hart (138), Nate Rojas (145), Jayden Guggenmos (182), Bradley Leyto (195) and Dakota Mondon (220).

Girls wrestling

Sweet Home’s Lexi Schilling (110) and West Albany’s Emily Alvis (115) won individual title at the Southern regional tournament.

Sweet Home placed sixth, West seventh and Philomath tied for 37th.

The top four finishers all advanced to the state tournament Feb. 28-29 in Portland.

Sweet Home’s Paige Chafin (115) and Jessy Hart (125) were second and Kami Hart (170) took seventh.

West’s Richi Campbell (105) was sixth and Jenna Scott (235) was eighth

Reynece Ryan (190), an Alsea student competing for Philomath, was third.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball