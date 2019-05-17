LEBANON — West Albany High won its third game in a row by 10 or more runs by posting a 13-3 victory over Lebanon on Friday in a Mid-Willamette Conference game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
The Bulldogs won their third league title in four years. West won the Greater Valley Conference title last year and in 2016 when it was a 6A program.
Mahayla Gamble allowed three hits and had eight strikeouts in the circle and also drove in three runs for West. McKenzie Kosmicki homered, doubled and drove in three runs and Presley Jantzi was 2 for 2 with a double.
It was the final regular-season contest for West (22-3, 17-1) and Lebanon (15-10, 9-7). Both teams begin play in the 5A state playoffs on Wednesday against to-be determined opponents.
Dallas 14, South Albany 0
Blake Barbee had the lone hit for South in the five-inning Mid-Willamette Conference contest. It was the final game of the season for the RedHawks (7-17, 6-10).
Philomath 7, Harrisburg 2
PHILOMATH — Philomath tuned up for the upcoming 4A playoffs by topping 3A Harrisburg in the nonconference game. The Warriors (19-8) open the 4A playoffs on Wednesday against an undetermined foe.
The Eagles, who won the Mountain Valley Conference title, will open the 3A playoffs on Wednesday.
Creswell 5, Santiam Christian 4
CRESWELL — Creswell tipped the Eagles in the Mountain Valley Conference matchup. It was the final regular-season game for SC (11-13, 7-5), which begins 3A playoff action on Wednesday against an as-yet undermined foe.
Baseball
DALLAS — Crescent Valley defeated Dallas 5-3 to take sole possession of second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference's final regular-season standings.
The Raiders (22-5, 12-4) won their third game in a row. They broke out of a three-way tie for second with West Albany and Silverton when the Bulldogs and Foxes each lost their season finales on the road.
Sawyer Cleveland went five innings on the mound for the win and added a double. Ethan Krupp also doubled, Walker Riney had two hits and Roam Neff had two hits and pitched the final two innings for the save.
CV (22-5, 12-4) opens the 5A playoffs on Wednesday at Tim Wirth Field against a to-be-determined opponent. The Raiders took second place in 5A in 2018.
Lebanon 5, West Albany 4
Lebanon played the role of spoiler to the hilt by edging the Bulldogs, knocking them out of second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference title race.
West (16-8, 11-5) finished in a tie for third with Silverton; the Bulldogs begin 5A tournament play on Wednesday. Lebanon (6-18, 3-13) ended its season by winning two of its final three games.
Central 6, South Albany 1
The Panthers topped South Albany to wrap up first place in the Mid-Willamette Conference standings. It was the final game of the season for South (8-18, 4-12).
Santiam Christian 8, Creswell 1
CRESWELL — The Eagles stretched their winning streak to three by topping Creswell in their 3A Special District 3 finale.
The Eagles (19-6, 5-3) are 5-1 in their last six games. They open the 3A playoffs on Wednesday against a to-be determined opponent.
Sweet Home 11, Elmira 0
ELMIRA — Sweet Home won its regular-season finale by defeating Elmira in a nonleague encounter.
The Huskies (16-9) begin the 4A playoffs on Wednesday against a to-be determined opponent.