SALEM — Luke Killinger knocked in Caleb Beach in the top of the sixth for what would be the game-winner as the West Albany High baseball team topped North Salem 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Chase Reynolds and Killinger kept the Vikings off-balance with their efforts on the mound.
West Albany improves to 13-6 overall, 8-3 in MWC.
The teams meet again Wednesday at West Albany.
Corvallis 6, Dallas 1
The Spartans moved into a tie with the Dragons with the MWC home win.
Corvallis (7-15, 4-9) is at Dallas on Wednesday.
Central 2, Lebanon 1 (9)
LEBANON — The Warriors took the first-place Panthers to the wire but came up just short in extra innings in the Mid-Willamette Conference home game.
Lebanon (4-15, 1-10) heads to Central on Wednesday,
Philomath 14, Woodburn 4
PHILOMATH — Michael Slater had three hits and three RBIs, Brooks Stearns two hits and three RBIs and Cameron Ordway two hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors to the Oregon West Conference win at home.
Philomath (14-10, 11-5) remains in the hunt for second place in the conference and an automatic berth to the 4A playoffs. The Warriors need to complete a three-game sweep of the Bulldogs and have Sweet Home lose its last two games to first-place Newport.
Philomath is at Woodburn on Tuesday and home against Woodburn on Thursday.
Newport 4, Sweet Home 3
NEWPORT — The Huskies dropped the tough OWC road game to fall two games back of the first-place Cubs.
Sweet Home (14-8, 12-4) will host Newport on Wednesday and head back to Newport on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Santiam Christian 5, Harrisburg 4
ADAIR VILLAGE — Sean Riley delivered a two-run single to center in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift SC to the come-from-behind 3A Special District 3 win.
Riley also pitched the last two innings to pick up the win after Mason Wirth, who pitched for the first time in about a month, kept SC in the game.
Wirth was 2 for 3 and started the seventh-inning rally with a single.
Brennan Erickson went 3 for 4 and Dax Bennett went 3 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored for Harrisburg,
SC (16-5, 6-3) hosts Sisters on Wednesday while Harrisburg (6-10, 3-6) hosts La Pine on Wednesday.
Salem Academy 6, Scio 5
SCIO — The Loggers dropped the tough 3A Special District 1 home game.
Scio (6-16, 6-5) is at Jefferson on Wednesday.
Softball
MARCOLA — Monroe slipped past Mohawk 3-2 for the 2A/1A Special District 3 win.
Tyler Warden struck out 14 and Ella Meza had a hit and knocked in a run for the Dragons.
Monroe (11-6, 10-4) hosts Oakridge Wednesday.
Cascade 9, Sweet Home 4
SWEET HOME — The Huskies dropped the Oregon West Conference game to fall into a tie for first with Philomath, which was idle. The Warriors took two of the three games from the Huskies this season.
Sweet Home (17-6, 13-3) will look to bounce back at Sisters on Wednesday.
Harrisburg 7, Santiam Christian 5
ADAIR VILLAGE — Harrisburg edged SC for the Mountain Valley Conference road win.
Harrisburg (13-7, 8-1) hosts La Pine Wednesday. SC (9-11, 5-4) plays at Dayton Wednesday.
Central Linn 24, Oakridge 8
HALSEY — The Cobras rolled to the 2A/1A Special District 3 win.
Central Linn finishes the regular season at 22-4, 15-3.
Jefferson 20-10, Regis 9-20
STAYTON — The Lions split the 2A/1A Special District 2 doubleheader on the road.
The Lions took the first game 20-9 in five innings and Regis came back for a 20-10 win in five innings.
Jefferson (7-12, 6-7 hosts Sheridan Wednesday.
Boys golf
Crescent Valley's Matthew Zaback shot a 71 for the lead after the first day of the boys golf regional at Trysting Tree.
The Raiders shot a 305 to lead the team competition. Corvallis is fourth with a 341 and West Albany is sixth with a 343.
Thurston's Ty Garner is in second with a 73 and Corvallis' Cole Rueck is in third with a 74. CV's Seth King (77), Michael Gray (78) and Jake Graff (79) round out the top six.
West Albany's Andrew Liles is 10th with an 83. CV's Connor Sandberg shot an 84 and West's Grant Moen and Brock Nelson both finished with 85.
Boys tennis
Philomath High No. 1 singles player Colton Beckstead qualified for the 4A state tournament with two wins at the district tournament at Black Butte Ranch.
Beckstead defeated Vladimir Gridinar from Woodburn, then defeated Jacob Sturgeon from Cascade.
Beckstead will be joined by the PHS No. 1 doubles team of Luke Haslam and Nick Stucki. Beckstead, Haslam and Stucki will return to Black Butte Thursday for the final day of districts.
Girls tennis
Philomath had two doubles teams qualify for state at the district tournament at Black Butte Ranch.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis and No. 2 doubles team of Claire and Amelia Skinkis will return Thursday for the final day of districts.