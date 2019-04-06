SALEM — West Albany High’s Aiden Paul won the discus with a personal-best mark of 176 feet, 5 inches at the Titan Track Classic on Friday night. Paul also was second in the shot put with a PR of 54-2.
The Crescent Valley boys finished sixth in the team standings, South Albany was ninth and West 13th.
CV’s Luca Greeven was sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.81 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.02), Ben Canfield was second in the 400 in 52.42 and Brock Bresser was fourth in the javelin (154-3).
CV’s Kaimana Wa’a was fourth in the shot (49-10) and teammate Cam Sanders was fifth (47-10). CV’s Erik Ventura was third in the high jump (5-10) and teammate Mason Forest was fifth (5-8).
The Raiders were fourth in the 1600 relay (3:35.22).
South’s Eli Nafziger was fourth (20-11) and Hayden Watts fifth (20-7½, PR) in the long jump. Nafziger was fifth in the triple jump (40-4, PR) and Watts was fourth in the 100 in a PR of 11.51.
South’s Nathaniel Young was fourth in the pole vault with a PR of 11-1 and the 400 relay (44.77) placed fourth.
On the girls side, West’s Alyssa Walls was third in the javelin (118-0) and sixth in the shot (35-6) and the discus (109-11, PR). Courtney Isom was fifth in the javelin (111-2) and Sydney Bears fifth in the high jump (4-10).
West’s Emily Stefan was fourth in the 100 (13.43) and seventh in the 200 (27.93).
The Bulldogs placed sixth and CV was ninth in the team standings.
CV’s Geneva Wolfe was third in the 800 (2:29.40) and West’s Annie Berry was sixth (2:33.04).
In the 1,500, CV’s Sophie Fisher was fifth (5:16.57) and Berry was sixth (5:17.27).
CV’s Sunitha Black was third in the 3,000 (10:58.93), Jada Foster was fifth in the long jump (16-6½) and Ava McKee was sixth in the 400 (1:02.72).
Boys lacrosse
West Albany cruised past Forest Grove fort a 15-2 boys lacrosse win on Friday,
The Bulldogs got another string defensive performance, led by Nick Reyner, Zach Reese, Logan Mayer, Hunter Hampl and goalie Breenon Leach.
West hosts Corvallis on Thursday.