West Albany High pitcher Mahayla Gamle threw a five-inning no-hitter and also hit a three-run homer to lead the Bulldogs to a 12-0 softball win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at South on Wednesday.
McKenzie Kosmicki added a homer and a single and Kendra Kosmicki singled, scored twice and drove in a run for West (17-2, 1-0), which plays at Silverton on Friday.
South (5-13, 4-6) starter Ellen Beasley pitched a complete game, struck out two, and allowed only five earned runs. The RedHawks host Corvallis on Thursday.
Corvallis 18, Crescent Valley 1
Taylor Silbernagel and Tiana Leonard combined to strike out eight to lead Corvallis to the Mid-Willamette Conference win over Crescent Valley at CHS.
Maddie Morrison was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a homer, Ruby Krebs was 3 for 4 with a double, Katie Sinclair was 3 for 4 with two doubles and Jada Bratsouleas was 3 for 4 for the Spartans.
CHS (6-10-1, 5-5) resumes MWC action at South Albany on Thursday.
Piper Love doubled and singled for CV (2-10, 0-9), which plays at Lebanon on Friday in its next MWC game.
Sweet Home 2, Cascade 1
SWEET HOME — It took eight innings but Sweet Home stretched its winning streak to eight games with an Oregon West Conference win over Stayton.
The Huskies (17-5, 13-2) have now won 12 of their last 13 games. They host Cascade on Monday in their next OWC game.
Cascade 8, Philomath 2
PHILOMATH — Cascade handed Philomath its second straight Oregon West Conference loss at PHS. The Warriors (15-8, 12-3) resume league play at Sisters on Thursday.
Jefferson 24, Delphian 3
SHERIDAN — Jefferson won the 2A/1A Special District 2 game in five innings. The Lions (5-11, 4-6) resume league play at Culver on Friday.
Baseball
LEBANON — Monroe extended its baseball winning streak to 15 straight games by defeating East Linn Christian 17-3 in a 2A/1A Special District 3 game at ELC. It was stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Dylan Irwin doubled twice, singled, drove in five runs and scored twice to lead Monroe. Brody Ballard was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Carson Brayton had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Alec Avery and Tom Koch each scored three times.
Keegan Jensen was 2 for 3 with a run for ELC.
Monroe (17-11, 11-0) hosts Regis and ELC (2-12, 2-9) visits Mohawk on Friday in each team's next league game.
Central 4, Corvallis 3
INDEPENDENCE — Central tipped Corvallis in the opener of a two-game Mid-Willamette Conference series. Corvallis (6-14, 3-8) hosts the Panthers at Taylor Field on Friday in the finale.
Dallas 4, West Albany 2
The Dragons outscored West Albany at Memorial Stadium in the Mid-Willamette Conference series opener. West (11-6, 6-3) travels to Dallas on Friday to finish the series.
Crescent Valley 16, South Albany 5
Crescent Valley ended a two-game losing streak by defeating host South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game halted after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Ethan Krupp homered and had three RBIs and Ben Leid homered for CV. Tyler Seiber and Kyler Thompson drove in two runs each and Ethan VanDelinder and Nic Sheley had two hits apiece for South.
The Raiders (17-3, 7-2) and RedHawks (7-14, 3-8) conclude the series at CV on Friday.
North Salem 5, Lebanon 2
LEBANON — The Vikings won the Mid-Willamette Conference series opener. Lebanon (4-13, 1-8) plays at North Salem on Friday in the series finale.
Philomath 10, Newport 6
PHILOMATH — The Warriors snapped a three-game tailspin by defeating Newport in an Oregon West Conference matchup at PHS. Philomath (13-9, 10-4) and Newport conclude the series at Newport on Thursday.
Sweet Home 14, Sisters 1
SWEET HOME — The Huskies made short work of Sisters, winning the Oregon West Conference game in 4½ innings. Sweet Home (13-7, 11-3) travels to Sisters on Thursday to conclude the three-game series.
Jefferson 15, Oakridge 5
OAKRIDGE — Jefferson pulled to .500 on the season by thumping Oakridge in the 2A/1A Special District 3 game. The Lions (9-9, 6-3) resume league play at Central Linn on Friday.
Central Linn 10, Lowell 7
LOWELL — Central Linn went on the road for the 2A/1A Special District 3 victory at Lowell, extending its winning streak to five games. The Cobras (11-3, 8-2) host Jefferson on Friday in their next league game.
Track & field
INDEPENDENCE — Lebanon's Freddy Buresh won the shot put (44 feet, 6 inches) and discus (115-2) to lead the Warriors in a Mid-Willamette Conference triangular with host Central and Dallas.
Other winners for the LHS boys were Jadon Roth in the 3,000 (9 minutes, 58.38 seconds); David Brown in the 300 hurdles (45.68); Blake Seibert in the javelin (137-11); and the 400 relay team (52.15).
Isabella Ayala won the 800 (2:39.41), Morgan Hopkins the shot put (38-9) and Cheyenne Bowman the javelin (102-2) for the LHS girls.
CV boys win at North Salem
SALEM — Crescent Valley's boys scored 72 points to win a Mid-Willamette Conference triangular with Corvallis and host North Salem. The Vikings won the girls meet; CV was second, CHS third.
Winners for the CV boys were Erik Ventura in the 100 (11.45); Reid Kerr in the 3,000 (10:05.48); Luca Greeven in the 100 hurdles (15.98); Kaimana Wa'a in the shot (46-2); Mason Forrest in the high jump (5-8); Ryan Bracht in the pole vault (12-0), and the 400 (45.36) and 1600 (3:36.82) relays.
The CV girls won both relays in 52.30 and 4:21.08.
CHS boys winners were Sebbie Law in the 200 (23.38) and Nathan Monasky in the discus (109-4). For the girls, Madeline Mason won the 800 (2:25.75), Zoey Bailey won the 100 (12.07) and Hana McDonald won the long jump (16-0).
West wins MWC triangular
West Albany's boys and girls each won 10 events in a Mid-Willamette Conference triangular with South Albany and Silverton at South.
Double winners for the West boys were Chase Reynolds in the 100 (11.48) and 200 (23.62) and Aiden Paul in the shot (50-5) and discus (174-5).
Double winners for the girls were Emily Stefan in the 100 (13.22) and 200 (27.31); Bethany Marteeney in the 300 hurdles (51.50) and 400 (1:02.95); Alyssa Walls in the shot (35-8) and discus (112-9) and Tiffany Forrest in the long jump (16-8¼) and triple jump (36-9).
South Albany's Mason Stocking won the pole vault (9-0) and Hayden Watts won the triple jump (43-5½).
Central Linn sweeps
MONROE — Central Linn swept a Special District 2 triangular with Monroe and Reedsport, outscoring Monroe 207-123 in the boys meet and 228-165 in the girls meet.
Central Linn's Caleb Day won the 100 (19.07) and 300 (45.72) hurdles and the pole vault (11-0). Dustin Blaze won the 100 (11.72) and 200 (23.92) and the Cobras won both relays in 46.24 and 3:55.75.
Monroe's Zach Young won the high jump (6-0), long jump (20-3), javelin (158-5) and 400 (52.70). Cristian Garcia won the shot (51-9) and discus (133-0).
Central Linn's Jenna Neal won the 800 (2:39.40) and 1,500 (5:18.41) and the Cobras took both relays in 54.98 and 4:30.11 in the girls competition. Kyndal Martin of Monroe won the 100 (16.93) and 300 (47.60) hurdles and Mirtha Lopez won the long jump (15-4), triple jump (30-10) and 200 (27.98).
Lacrosse
SALEM — The West Albany boys defeated South Salem 14-0 on Tuesday night. Maverick Lyon had four goals and three assists; Nick Renyer and Hunter Williams added two goals each.
The Bulldogs host Sprague on Friday on Senior Night.
Corvallis girls win
The Corvallis High girls defeated McNary 15-1 on Tuesday night.
Daniela Dursch-Smith had three goals and Daphne Reisdorf added three goals and two assists. Goalie Morgan Campbell had four saves.
The Spartans host South Eugene on Thursday in their next game.