Prep roundup: West, Bulldogs top Panthers in Mid-Willamette softball

Kenzie West struck out three batters and knocked in two runs Monday in West Albany’s 18-8, five-inning home win against Central in Mid-Willamette Conference softball.

Serena Hattori, Sidnee Holloway and Kendra Kosmicki all had three hits for the Bulldogs. Kosmicki had four RBIs, while Kylie Carapinha, LaNae Gutierrez, Taylor Thompson and Hattori added two RBIs apiece.

Kaitlyn Brian had two of Central’s four home runs.

West Albany (14-9, 10-4) hosts Silverton on Wednesday,

Other softball scores: Lebanon 8, Silverton 5; Sisters 12, Philomath 5; Sweet Home 15, Philomath 0 (4); Scio 6, Blanchet Catholic 3; Blanchet Catholic 3, Scio 2; Colton 7, Central Linn 6; Colton 11, Central Linn 2; Jefferson 4, Santiam 3; Jefferson 7, Santiam 3

Baseball

Kyrin Biggerstaff and Jack Lidbeck combined to pitch a one-hitter in Harrisburg/Mohawk’s 3-0 win at Creswell in 3A Special District 3 play.

Biggerstaff went 6⅔ innings, allowing one hit and four walks with seven strikeouts. Biggerstaff also hit a double while Landen Hecht and Devin Martin each had one RBI.

The Eagles (5-14, 1-10) finish their season Wednesday hosting Pleasant Hill.

Other baseball scores: South Albany 9, Central 0; West Albany 8, Silverton 2; Kennedy 6, Santiam Christian 1; Central Linn 12, Oakridge 2 (6); Central Linn 21, Oakridge 6 (5)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

