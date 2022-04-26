Prep roundup: West, Bulldogs down Central

Kenzie West pitched a complete game, allowing two hits while striking out three in West Albany’s 4-2 Mid-Willamette Conference softball win at Central in Independence.

Serena Hattori, Kendra Kosmicki and Kylie Carapinha all had one hit for the Bulldogs. Carapinha had three RBIs. Central pitcher Lily McCormick had seven strikeouts and also hit a home run.

The Bulldogs (8-7, 4-2) play at Silverton on Wednesday.

Corvallis 12, Crescent Valley 0 (5)

Holland Jensen pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine in Corvallis’ Mid-Willamette home win.

Jensen also had two doubles and two RBIs. Kaylee Pickering added three hits and two RBIs, Hannah Jensen two hits with a triple and one RBI and Rachel Burnett and Sevennah Van De Riet two RBIs apiece for the Spartans.

Kota Butler and Cassie Butler each had a hit for the Raiders.

Wednesday, Corvallis (10-6, 4-2) plays at Lebanon and CV (3-12, 0-7) hosts Dallas.

More softball scores: Lebanon 8, Silverton 2; Sweet Home 16, Newport 1 (3); Jefferson 15, Western Christian 0; Central Linn 9, Culver 8; Monroe 15, Glendale 7; Monroe 17, Glendale 12

Baseball scores: West Albany 9, North Salem 0; Silverton 3, South Albany 0; Lowell 8, East Linn Christian 7

Boys golf

Cole Rueck shot a one-under-par 70 to lead Corvallis to the win in a Mid-Willamette tournament at Trysting Tree.

Jaxon Wallis and Colin Smith shot personal bests with 75 and 79, respectively, while Henry Gold and Vance John both had an 85 for the Spartans, who scored a 309, 18 better than runner-up Crescent Valley.

Cole Rivers shot 74 and Phillip Weiss 78 to lead CV. Tyson King added an 87 and Ty Liebelt 88. West Albany was third at 337 behind Brock Nelson’s 71 and Nick Anderson’s 74.

Boys tennis

Philomath won all four matches and improved to 7-1 on the season with an 8-0 home win against Blanchet Catholic.

The Warriors’ doubles winners were the teams of Noah Aynes and Theodore Benbow (6-4, 6-3), Mark Grimmer Jr. and Gradin Fairbanks (6-4, 6-1), Braedon Littrell and Owen Thomas (7-6, 6-1) and Osvaldo Garcia-Bazon and Jackson Holroyd (6-1, 6-1).

Philomath’s singles winners Dawson Beckstead, Dylan Bell and Andrew Leonard all won 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors were award the fourth singles match by forfeit.

Philomath played at Woodburn on Tuesday and has home matches with North Marion on Wednesday and Stayton on Thursday.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

