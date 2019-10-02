The West Albany boys water polo team rolled to a 19-6 road win against Hillsboro.
Eric Formiller and Ben Hugulet both had five goals to lead the way. Gabe Ayala added four goals and Jack Ames had two goals. Braiden Hamilton, Trenton Worden and Dylan Hayes each had one goal.
Goalie Conner Mier finished with six blocks.
West Albany (11-5 overall) play Friday at Cottage Grove.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls water polo
West Albany took a 16-5 win at Hillsboro.
The Bulldogs' defense came up big with 26 steals. Hailey Wadlington had six steals, Taylor Kelley had five and Natalie Baas and Londyn Randall four each.
Allie Bates led the way with five goals and Baas and Randall both had four. Christina Soot, Lexi Chido and Sam Cuzick each had one goal. The Bulldogs are now 7-5 overall.