Prep roundup: West Albany tops Lebanon in softball

Adie McArthur had two hits with a double and one RBI in West Albany High’s 4-3 Mid-Willamette Conference softball home win against Lebanon.

West’s Kenzie West pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and also had a hit. Teammate Kendra Kosmicki added a triple.

Lebanon’s Trinity Holden had two hits with a two-run home run. Alivia Holden threw a complete game for the Warriors and had six strikeouts. She also had a hit and one RBI.

Both teams are home Monday, Lebanon (19-5, 11-2) against Silverton and West (13-9, 9-4) versus Central.

Other softball scores: Silverton 15, Crescent Valley 0 (3); Dallas/Falls City 8, South Albany 0; Philomath 21, Newport 10 (5); Scio 7, Dayton 2; Scio 8, Dayton 2; Glide 11, Monroe 0; Glide 11, Monroe 4

Baseball

Brody Ballard and Trent Bateman both had home runs as Monroe clinched the 2A/1A Special District 3 title with a home doubleheader sweep of Central Linn.

Game scores were 10-0 and 4-0, both in five innings. The second game was called due to the weather.

Bateman homered in the first game and also pitched five innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts. Teammates Spencer Ross and Luke Warden both had two RBIs and Ballard a double.

Ballard’s homer came in the second game. He had two total hits and a stolen base. Colton Wellette (two innings) and Brock Horning (three) combined for the shutout on the mound.

Central Linn’s Brandon Krabill had a double and teammates Luke Johnson and Jaxon Wirth each pitched two scoreless innings.

Central Linn (7-12, 5-11) finishes league play with a Monday doubleheader at Oakridge. Monroe (19-5, 17-1) wrapped up its league schedule and plays at Santiam Christian on Tuesday.

Other baseball scores: Lebanon 3, Corvallis 0; West Albany 3, Silverton 1; Central 5, South Albany 4; Scio 8, Horizon Christian 5; Santiam Christian 8, Pleasant Hill 4; Amity 7, Harrisburg/Mohawk 6

Boys tennis

Philomath qualified four players for the state tournament after the Warriors finished second by one point to Cascade at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament in Salem.

Dawson Beckstead and Dylan Bell made state in singles, while the doubles team of Teddy Benbow and Noah Aynes also qualified. Teammates Andrew Leonard and Sawyer Ainsworth reached the singles quarterfinals.

