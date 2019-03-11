SCIO — The West Albany High baseball team stepped up a class for its season-opener and the Bulldogs handled 6A Centennial 5-1 on Monday in a nonleague game played at Scio High School.
West (1-0) opens the 5A portion of its season on Tuesday with a road game at La Salle Prep in Milwaukie.
Junction City 11, Sweet Home 3
SWEET HOME — The visiting Tigers knocked off Sweet Home in the season-opener for both teams. The Huskies (0-1) resume nonleague action on Wednesday at North Marion.
Kennedy 10, Scio 0
MT. ANGEL — Kennedy blanked Scio in the season opener for both schools. The Loggers (0-1) continue nonleague action on Wednesday by hosting Jefferson in their home opener.
Creswell 3, Jefferson 1
JEFFERSON — Creswell topped Jefferson in an opening-day pitching duel at JHS. The Lions (0-1) visit Scio on Wednesday in their next game.
Monroe 17, Harrisburg 12
MONROE — The host Dragons claimed the opening-day slugfest over Harrisburg.
Monroe (1-0) visits Santiam Christian and Harrisburg (0-1) hosts Siuslaw on Wednesday in the next game for both teams.
Softball
SCIO — West Albany stepped up a class for its season-opener and the Bulldogs responded by defeating 6A South Salem 8-4 in a nonleague game played at Scio High School.
Haily Greening, a transfer from Alaska, hit the first pitch she saw as a Bulldog for a three-run homer. Presley Jantzi was 3-for-4 and pitcher Mahayla Gamble had eight strikeouts.
West (1-0) opens the 5A portion of its season on Tuesday with a road game at La Salle Prep in Milwaukie. The game could be moved to West if the weather is inclement; a final decision will be made on Tuesday.
Scio 15, Kennedy 5
MT. ANGEL — Scio opened its season with a nonleague blowout of Kennedy in a game stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.
The Loggers (1-0) resume nonleague action on Wednesday by hosting Jefferson in their home opener.
Creswell 22, Jefferson 2
JEFFERSON — The Lions lost their season opener in a five-inning nonleague game. Jefferson (0-1) hosts Scio on Wednesday in another nonleague game.
Santiam Christian 7, Amity 2
AMITY — Carolyn Wilfong had 13 strikeouts and Kate Fast added two hits as the Eagles won their season opener.
SC (1-0) plays at Monroe on Wednesday in its next game.