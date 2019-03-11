Try 3 months for $3
Print

SCIO — The West Albany High baseball team stepped up a class for its season-opener and the Bulldogs handled 6A Centennial 5-1 on Monday in a nonleague game played at Scio High School.

West (1-0) opens the 5A portion of its season on Tuesday with a road game at La Salle Prep in Milwaukie.

Junction City 11, Sweet Home 3

SWEET HOME — The visiting Tigers knocked off Sweet Home in the season-opener for both teams. The Huskies (0-1) resume nonleague action on Wednesday at North Marion.

Kennedy 10, Scio 0

MT. ANGEL — Kennedy blanked Scio in the season opener for both schools. The Loggers (0-1) continue nonleague action on Wednesday by hosting Jefferson in their home opener.

Creswell 3, Jefferson 1

JEFFERSON — Creswell topped Jefferson in an opening-day pitching duel at JHS. The Lions (0-1) visit Scio on Wednesday in their next game.

Monroe 17, Harrisburg 12

MONROE — The host Dragons claimed the opening-day slugfest over Harrisburg. 

Monroe (1-0) visits Santiam Christian and Harrisburg (0-1) hosts Siuslaw on Wednesday in the next game for both teams.

Softball

SCIO — West Albany stepped up a class for its season-opener and the Bulldogs responded by defeating 6A South Salem 8-4 in a nonleague game played at Scio High School.

Haily Greening, a transfer from Alaska, hit the first pitch she saw as a Bulldog for a three-run homer. Presley Jantzi was 3-for-4 and pitcher Mahayla Gamble had eight strikeouts.

West (1-0) opens the 5A portion of its season on Tuesday with a road game at La Salle Prep in Milwaukie. The game could be moved to West if the weather is inclement; a final decision will be made on Tuesday. 

Scio 15, Kennedy 5

MT. ANGEL — Scio opened its season with a nonleague blowout of Kennedy in a game stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.

The Loggers (1-0) resume nonleague action on Wednesday by hosting Jefferson in their home opener.

Creswell 22, Jefferson 2

JEFFERSON — The Lions lost their season opener in a five-inning nonleague game. Jefferson (0-1) hosts Scio on Wednesday in another nonleague game.

Santiam Christian 7, Amity 2

AMITY — Carolyn Wilfong had 13 strikeouts and Kate Fast added two hits as the Eagles won their season opener.

SC (1-0) plays at Monroe on Wednesday in its next game.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0