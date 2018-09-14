West Albany High rolled to a 41-17 Mid-Willamette Conference home football win against Central on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (3-0) had a balanced attack on offense, led by quarterback Carson Van Dyke, who threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Receiver Myles Westberg finished with six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Bowers had a 33-yard touchdown catch in the first half.
The Bulldogs play at South Albany on Friday.
Monroe 54, Toledo 26
MONROE — The Dragons rushed to the nonconference win to stay undefeated.
Monroe (3-0) had 379 yards on the ground in the first half and built a 48-0 lead.
Dylan Irwin ran for 190 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns and had nine tackles on defense from his linebacker spot.
Quarterback Brody Ballard had four runs for 113 yards and scored on all four plays. He also threw for one score.
“It did come together a little bit,” Monroe coach Bill Crowson said. “We had a pretty good game plan and I thought the kids came together in the first half.”
The Dragons conclude nonleague play on Thursday when they host Willamina. They open Central Valley Conference play at Jefferson on Sept. 28.
Elmira 18, Philomath 7
ELMIRA — Philomath dropped its first game after two wins with the nonconference setback.
The Warriors (2-1) open Oregon West Conference action by hosting Newport on Sept. 21.
Scio 30, Santiam Christian 22
SCIO — The Loggers held off the Eagles in a showdown between perennial 3A powerhouses.
The Loggers (1-2) host Regis and SC (2-1) hosts Blanchet Catholic on Sept. 21 in nonleague games.
Jefferson 22, Coquille 14
JEFFERSON — The undefeated Lions stretched their winning streak to three games in a row with the nonleague victory. Jefferson (3-0) concludes nonleague action on Sept. 21 by hosting Gaston.
Boys soccer
Corvallis High scored four times in each half in an 8-4 nonleague home victory over North Marion.
The Spartans rolled to an 8-1 lead and then went to the reserves. Edgar Monroy scored four goals, three straight to start the second half.
Avery Whipple had two goals and three assists. Nick Brune and Hayden Smith also scored.
"It was a good performance," CHS coach Chad Foley said. "They came out in the right mindset and took care of business."
The Spartans (3-0-2) conclude their nonleague schedule on Tuesday with a home game against 6A South Salem. They open Mid-Willamette Conference play at Dallas on Sept. 25.
Redmond 2, Lebanon 1
REDMOND — The Warriors fell to 0-4 with the nonleague loss. They host Crook County on Tuesday.
Volleyball
ALSEA — The Wolverines swept four-time defending state champion Country Christian 3-0 and lost 3-2 to No. 3 North Douglas in two nonleague matches.
Set scores against Country Christian were 25-14, 25-20, 26-24. Set scores vs. North Douglas were 15-25, 25-15, 25-18, 26-28, 17-15.
"(We) played an amazing match against North Douglas," AHS coach Katie Sapp said. "They kept fighting for every point up until the end.
"North Douglas is a good team that works hard for their wins. They kept the pressure on us throughout the match."
Sophomore Jessica Carlisle led Alsea with 16 kills; senior Abbie Lowther had nine assists and played solid defense. Junior Megan Harper had seven stuff blocks.
"(We) were pretty psyched out to play Country Christian, but we played hard and it paid off. It was a great match up for us and a big confidence boost," Sapp said.
Senior Kaleea Bishop had six kills and five aces. Harper added four more stuff blocks and four kills and Carlisle added seven kills.
Alsea (6-7) returns to Mountain West League action on Tuesday with a road match at Mohawk.
Water polo
PORTLAND — The West Albany boys defeated Hillsboro 17-7 at the Parkrose tournament.
Kieran Van Horsen had five goals, Colby Huddleston four goals and Gabe Ayala three goals for West (4-1). The Bulldogs play Grant, David Douglas and Tualatin and a to-be-determined opponent on Saturday.
The West girls defeated Summit 5-2 but lost to South Eugene 8-7 at the same event. Game details were not available.