The West Albany girls golf team shot 367 on the second day of the Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament on Tuesday and won the 36-hole event with a 744 team total.
Anna Schweitzer led the Bulldogs with an 83 on Tuesday and claimed medalist honors. The tourney was held at Trysting Tree.
“I’m really proud of Anna,” Bulldog coach Matt Boase said. “She has worked so hard her entire career and now she is a district champion because of that hard work.”
Schweitzer had to make up a three-stroke deficit as she trailed Destinee Henthorne of South Albany after the first day. Henthorne shot 92 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for second place.
West Albany's Hannah McClure took forth with a 180 score, shooting 90s both days. Lexi Chido shot a career-low 92 and Madi White and Jayden Cook posted 102 and 106, respectively.
South Albany finished second with a team score of 803 for the tournament and also qualified for the state tournament.
West and South will compete at the 5A state tournament, set for May 13-14 at the Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Softball
INDEPENDENCE — West Albany remained undefeated in Mid-Willamette Conference play with an 8-3 victory over Central.
Ellie Babbitt was 4 for 4 with two homers and three RBIs, McKenzie Kosmicki was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI and Haily Greening was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the offense.
Mahayla Gamble pitched a complete-game five-hitter and had nine strikeouts.
The Bulldogs (16-2, 9-0) play at South Albany on Wednesday.
Corvallis 13, North Salem 0
SALEM — Sydney Conklin singled twice, Katie Sinclair tripled and Maddie Morrison doubled to lead the Spartans in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at Wallace Marine Park.
CHS hosts Crescent Valley at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in its next game.
Dallas 11, Lebanon 1
DALLAS — The host Dragons won the Mid-Willamette Conference game. Lebanon (10-8, 4-5) plays at Silverton on Wednesday in its next MWC game.
Santiam Christian 5, Pleasant Hill 3
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian won its second-straight Mountain Valley Conference game by topping the Billies. SC (8-10, 4-3) resumes league play by hosting Creswell on Thursday.
Central Linn 16, Mohawk 6
MOHAWK — Central Linn topped Mohawk in the Special District 3 game to stretch its winning streak to four games in a row. The Cobras (20-2, 13-1) resume league play at Monroe on Thursday.
Monroe 17, Lowell 5
LOWELL — Monroe topped the Red Devils in a five-inning game for its seventh-straight victory in the Special District 3 matchup. Monroe (9-5, 8-3) hosts Central Linn on Thursday in its next league game.
Harrisburg 11, Creswell 9
CRESWELL — Harrisburg won its fifth game in a row by edging Creswell in a Mountain Valley Conference matchup. The Eagles (12-7, 7-1) resume league play at Santiam Christian on Monday.
Scio 7, Amity 4
AMITY — Scio improved to 3-1 in its last four games by winning the Special District 2 matchup. The Loggers (11-4, 3-3) play at Dayton on Friday in their next league start.
Baseball
PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill defeated Santiam Christian 13-3 in a six-inning Special District 3 contest, snapping SC's four-game winning streak. SC (14-5, 4-3) resumes league play at Creswell on Thursday.
Harrisburg 13, Creswell 3
CRESWELL — Harrisburg topped Creswell in the Special District 3 game, stopped after six innings by the 10-run rule.
Dax Bennett went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs, Brennan Erickson went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs and Bennett and Trever Dilley and Dax Bennett combined for a three-hitter with on earned run on the mound.
Harrisburg (6-9, 3-5) plays at Santiam Christian on Monday in its next league game.
Scio 14, Salem Academy 8
SALEM — Scio topped Salem Academy in the Special District 1 game. The Loggers (6-14, 6-3) resume league play at Dayton on Friday.
Boys tennis
LEBANON — West Albany edged Lebanon 5-3 in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at LHS.
Singles winners for West were Bjorn Carlson, Emmanuel Simpkins and Cole Norlander. Doubles winners were Cole Schaffner/Channon Schuerger and Andrew Peaslee/Keaton Parker.
Toby Byrd won a singles match and Tomas De Jong/Josh Mabre and Matthew Ewing/Kelton Brunslind won doubles matches for Lebanon.
Crescent Valley 8, Dallas 0
Crescent Valley concluded Mid-Willamette Conference action by blanking Dallas at CV. The Raiders finished 7-1 in league play.
Singles winners were Bojan Soskic (1), Jacob Eckroth (2), Max Solensky (3), and Michael Gu (4). Doubles winners were Ronny Junkins/Evan Kooyman (1), Kevin Dai/Todd Meng (2), Cole Laureano/Ben Pappas (3), and Jemin Kim/ Auggie Tokarczyk (4).
South Albany 5, Central 3
The RedHawks won four matches on the court and a doubles match by forfeit to top Central in the Mid-Willamette Conference dual. It was the final league match of the season for South (6-5, 4-4).
Singles winners were Junior Santos and Cole Lewis. Doubles winners were Luis Reyes/Brady Tapanna and Vova Hubenya/Vadim Hubenya.
Girls tennis
West Albany defeated Lebanon 6-2 in its final Mid-Willamette Conference match of the season. The MWC district meet starts Wednesday at the Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis.
Singles winners for West were Ceanne Elliott and Jasmine Giri. Doubles winners were Sarah Aufranc/Emilia Watts, Maggie Berry/Patrizia Alpapara, Olivia Friedel/Avery Nahorniak and Makenna Saunders/Anna Wooton.
Winners for Lebanon were Endya Robinson and Sheene Cherlam in singles.
Track & field
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home's boys and girls won team titles at the Last Chance Meet.
East Linn Christian took fourth, Central Linn fifth and Alsea eighth in the boys competion. Central Linn was third, Alsea fifth and ELC sixth on the girls side.
Sweet Home winners in the boys meet were Lance Hanson in the 400 (54.06); Robbie Yunke in the 300 hurdles (48.64); Noah Moore in the shot (37-8); Jake Swanson in the javelin (150-6); Brad Wolthius in the pole vault (11-0); Tristan Calkins in the long jump (21-1¼) and Aiden Shamek in the triple jump (35-3).
Central Linn's Giovanny Serna won the discus (111-0) and the Cobras won the 1600 relay (4:37.18).
Alsea's Jessica Carlisle won the 100 (13.49), 200 (27.76) and triple jump (34-7½). Central Linn won the 1600 relay (5:39.54) and Anna Hair won the 800 (2:57.8).
Sweet Home's Meagan Baham won the 300 hurdles (1:06.31); Megan Hager won the shot (31-9); Katen Edwards won the javelin (101-5) and Crystal Wolf won the long jump (14-6).