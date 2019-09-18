The West Albany girls soccer team rolled to a 6-0 nonconference win at Sprague.
The Bulldogs took a quick 2-0 lead on goals by Morgan Linde in the sixth minute and Lily Ruiz three minutes later. Both goals were assisted by Bethany Marteeny.
Jenna Sally scored twice for the Bulldogs. Jayde Crowe and Megan Adamec also scored.
"This was a great road win for us," WAHS coach Erik Ihde said. "We have been missing a few pieces that we were really able to put together tonight. Our communication, ball pressure and team play was at a new level tonight. I'm very proud of the team effort."
The Bulldogs take on McNary at WAHS on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: South Albany 7, Benson 1
Cross-country
Santiam Christian’s Ann Livingston won the girls race and Benjamin Bourne was first in the boys race at the Santiam Christian Invite cross-country meet.
Livingston finished in 23 minutes, 55.96 seconds. SC took the top six places in the race and finished first in the team standings with Keilana Oxenrider second in 24:45.96 and Anna Eby third in 24:49.62.
The SC boys were third. Bourne had a time of 17:44.41 and Austin Bradford finished sixth in 19:33.34.
Water polo
NEWBERG — The West Albany girls fell 15-4 to Newberg in the nonconference game.
Taylor Kelley led WAHS (3-5, 1-0) with two goals. Natalie Baas and Allie Bates both had one goal.
West Albany plays at North Eugene on Friday.