Prep roundup: West Albany boys roll to win

West Albany used a strong second half to pull away for an 83-64 nonconference boys basketball home win against Heritage High of Vancouver, Washington.
The Bulldogs trailed 39-30 at the half but outscored the Timberwolves 25-10 in the third and 28-15 in the fourth.
West Albany coach Derek Duman said the Bulldogs made some adjustments on offense during halftime but strong defense made the difference.
"We were able to get them to miss some shots which got us some easy points in transition," Duman said.
T.J. Zimmermann led all scorers with 26 points and Luke Killinger added 20 for the Bulldogs.
Copone Johnson led Heritage with 23 points.
West Albany (2-1) opens Mid-Willamette Conference on Monday at Silverton.
Jefferson 78, Eddyville 34
Diego Ramirez had 9 points and Leon Romo and DJ Krider both chipped in a17 as the Lions rolled at Eddyville on Wednesday.
Danny Aguilar and Diego Aguilar scored nine points each for Jefferson (2-1), who is home to Riverdale on Thursday.
Girls
Cassie Cheever and Nashea Wilson both scored 11 points and Maddie Wusstig chipped in 10 as Jefferson took a 51-34 win at Eddyville on Wednesday.
Jefferson (3-0) plays its first home game Thursday against Riverdale.
OTHER SCORE: Nestucca 49, East Linn Christian 16
Wrestling
The Crescent Valley wrestling team won two duals at a Mid-Willamette Conference four-team meet at Corvallis High. Full meet details were not available.
CV defeated Central 61-10 and Dallas 60-15.
Basilio Colon had two wins by fall at 152, Hunter Eveland won twice at 138 and DJ Gillett had two pins at 113 for CV.
Corvallis High fell to Dallas 55-12 and lost to Central 48-24.