Prep roundup: West Albany boys roll to win

West Albany used a strong second half to pull away for an 83-64 nonconference boys basketball home win against Heritage High of Vancouver, Washington.

The Bulldogs trailed 39-30 at the half but outscored the Timberwolves 25-10 in the third and 28-15 in the fourth.

West Albany coach Derek Duman said the Bulldogs made some adjustments on offense during halftime but strong defense made the difference.

"We were able to get them to miss some shots which got us some easy points in transition," Duman said.

T.J. Zimmermann led all scorers with 26 points and Luke Killinger added 20 for the Bulldogs.

Copone Johnson led Heritage with 23 points.

West Albany (2-1) opens Mid-Willamette Conference on Monday at Silverton.

Jefferson 78, Eddyville 34

Diego Ramirez had 9 points and Leon Romo and DJ Krider both chipped in a17 as the Lions rolled at Eddyville on Wednesday.

Danny Aguilar and Diego Aguilar scored nine points each for Jefferson (2-1), who is home to Riverdale on Thursday.

Girls