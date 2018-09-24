PHILOMATH — The Philomath High girls soccer team rolled to a 5-1 Oregon West Conference win against Woodburn.
The Warriors took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
"We came out really strong and played a really good first half,” PHS coach Mat Phelps said.
Phelps said the Warriors started the second half a little flat and gave up a quick goal, but were able to weather the storm.
Quincy Pittman scored twice and Braedyn McNeely, Olivia Pittman and Halle Hewitt all had goals in the win.
Atira Fairbanks had two assists and Olivia Pittman and McNeely both had one.
It was the fifth straight win for PHS (6-2, 5-1) and the offense has been strong through the streak. The Warriors have scored four and five goals in two games each and six in another.
PHS travels to Stayton on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 1, Portland Adventist 0
PORTLAND — Makenna David scored in the 19th minute on an assist from Audrey Miller to give the Eagles the nonleague win.
Goalie Kailey Gurr had the shutout for SC (2-2-3).
SC travels to Pleasant Hill on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
WOODBURN — Philomath could not keep pace with Woodburn and dropped a 5-0 Oregon West Conference road game.
The Warriors (4-2-2, 3-2-1) host Stayton on Thursday.
Volleyball
ST. PAUL — Central Linn fell to St. Paul in the nonconference road match.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19.
It was the Cobras’ second straight loss to St. Paul after winning 11 consecutive matches.
Central Linn (11-3, 6-0 in the Central Valley Conference) plays at Oakridge on Tuesday.