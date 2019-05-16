PHILOMATH — The Philomath High baseball team scored three runs in the first inning and then relied on pitching and defense the rest of the way to play its way into the 4A state playoffs with a 4-2 victory over Cottage Grove Thursday at Terry Stephenson Field.
Senior Brandn Vogler threw a complete-game seven-hitter with three walks and five strikeouts. Philomath’s defense also came up big, including in the seventh inning.
Cottage Grove’s first batter reached on a single but Warriors shortstop Cameron Ordway then turned a double play when he snagged a ball up the middle, stepped on the bag and threw to first baseman Brian McClelland.
After a walk, Philomath ended the game on a grounder to second baseman Michael Slater.
Offensively, the Warriors (17-10) got off to a quick start, something the team hasn’t done a lot of this season. Ordway singled to left and advanced to second when the outfielder misplayed the ball. Two batters later, Slater reached on an infield single.
With Dylan Bennett at the plate, Ordway scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead. Bennett ended up walking and Marshall Brattain followed with a hard-hit single to drive in Slater. The third run came in on a Calvin Snuggerud single that plated Bennett.
Philomath went up 4-0 in the third when Slater reached on an error, advanced to second on a Bennett single, stole third and scored on a Snuggerud sacrifice fly.
Cottage Grove (11-14) scored twice in the fourth but the Warriors actually limited the damage with the opponent loading the bases with no outs to open the inning.
Adam Hernandez went 2 for 3 for the Warriors with the other five hits scattered among five batters.
The Warriors are likely headed to Baker for a first-round game but that isn't official yet.
Regis 14, Central Linn 9
MONROE — The Cobras dropped the 2A/1A Special District 3 playoff game but will still advance to the state playoffs as the third team from the district.
Central (14-6) will wait to see who it plays in the state tournament.
Softball
MONMOUTH — Lebanon couldn't keep pace and dropped an 11-1 Mid-Willamette Conference decision to Central.
The Warriors (15-9, 9-6), who have locked up a 5A playoff spot, will host West Albany on Friday.