The West Albany girls soccer team found its offensive mojo in a big way on Thursday night as the Bulldogs crushed St. Helens 7-0 in their home opener.
Head coach Erik Ihde was concerned about his team's energy coming into the match as the team was playing its third game in four nights, but was extremely pleased with the focus and intensity his team brought to the field.
Offensively, just three players did the damage for the Bulldogs as Morgan Linde started the scoring early on an assist by Ahni Washburn.
Bethanie Marteeny and Sienna Higinbotham both tallied a hat trick, with assists from Megan Miller, Marteeny and Riley Ramirez.
Philomath 2, Gladstone 1
PHILOMATH — After starting the season with a 2-0 loss to Hidden Valley, Philomath girls soccer team bounced back in a big way with a victory against Gladstone.
Alivia Pittman scored both goals for the Warriors and was assisted on both by Reya Fairbanks.
Crescent Valley 2, Springfield 2
Crescent Valley couldn't quite best Springfield as the two squads ended in a tie.
The Raiders (0-1-1) travel to Ridgeview on Tuesday.
South Albany 2, Redmond 0
South Albany continued it's strong start to the 2018 campaign as the RedHawks shutout Redmond for their second straight win.
South Albany's defense has been on a roll to start the season as it has yet to allow a goal in two contests.
The Redhawks (2-0) host McKay on Tuesday.
Elmira 3, Sweet Home 0
ELMIRA — Sweet Home couldn't keep pace with Elmira on the scoreboard as the Huskies dropped their season opener to the Falcons.
The Huskies (0-1) travel to Woodburn on Tuesday.
Corvallis 2, Hillsboro 0
Marcella Allen had a goal and an assist and Wendy Hare scored as the Spartans improved to 2-0 with a second straight shutout on Wednesday.
Corvallis is at Ridgeview on Sept. 6.
Boys Soccer
SPRINGFIELD — After opening their season with a tie against Churchill earlier this week, Crescent Valley was determined to get on the scoreboard against Springfield on Thursday night, but couldn't manage any offense in a nip and tuck contest that resulted in a 0-0 tie.
"I was proud of the boys showing resilience. It was a much higher level match than Tuesday’s game against Churchill, and we played an overall better game of soccer," coach Kyle Calder said. "It was a huge improvement both tactically and in our work ethic. It felt like a playoff game with both teams playing with heart and pride."
Corvallis 2, Hillsboro 2
HILLSBORO — Corvallis opened its season with a tie as the Spartans and Hillsboro battled to a hard-fought draw.
Down 2-0 at halftime, Corvallis' comeback charge was led by Edgar Monroy who scored in the 50th and 69th minutes and was assisted by Avery Whipple and Liam Clark respectively.
The Spartans (0-1-1) host Marist Catholic on Thursday.
Philomath 1, Gladstone 1
GLADSTONE — After winning their season opener earlier this week, Philomath couldn't break free of Gladstone in their second game as the Warriors and Gladiators ended in a tie.
The Warriors (1-0-1) travel to Stayton on Tuesday.
Elmira 5, Sweet Home 0
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home couldn't keep pace with Elmira's high-powered offense as the Huskies were shutout in their season opener.
The Huskies (0-1) travel to Philomath on Tuesday.
Volleyball
WILLAMINA — Santiam Christian volleyball continued its torrid start to the season as the Eagles defeated Sheridan to push their winning streak to three games.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-7, 25-15.
The Eagles (3-0) travel to Scio on Thursday.
Harrisburg 3, Sutherlin 0
SUTHERLIN — Harrisburg upped its winning streak to two games with a victory over Sutherlin.
Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, 25-21.
The Eagles (3-2) travel to Yamhill-Carlton on Thursday.
Dallas 3, Lebanon 0
DALLAS — Lebanon is still searching for its first win of the season as the Warriors fell to Dallas in three sets.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.
The Warriors (0-2) travel to Southridge on Saturday.
West Albany 3, Central 0
INDEPENDENCE — West Albany opened its season on a high note as the Bulldogs cruised past Central in three sets.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-10, 25-18.
The Bulldogs (1-0) host Corvallis on Tuesday.
Sweet Home 3, Molalla 0
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home cruised past Molalla to claim their second straight victory.
Set scores were 25-7, 25-17, 25-11.
The Huskies (2-0) travel to Woodburn on Tuesday.
Monroe splits doubleheader
MONROE — Monroe split a double-header matchup on Tuesday as the Dragons defeated Bandon 3-1, and lost to Glide 3-1.
Set scores for Monroe's win over Bandon were 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, and 25-18.
Monroe was led by Callie Horning's had eight kills and four aces. Ashley Sutton had 17 assists and six aces. Tyler Warden added six kills.
Set scores for the loss against Glide were 30-32, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25.
In the second contest, the Dragons were led by Tyler Warden who had 10 kills, and Callie Horning's six kills and five blocks. Maddie Gamache added six kills and five aces. Mirtha Lopez also had four kills and 15 digs.
The Dragons (1-3) travel to Oakland on Tuesday.
Alsea 3, Triangle Lake 0
BLACHLY — Alsea won its second straight contest with a 3-0 victory over Triangle Lake.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-9, 25-13.
The Wolverines (4-4, 2-0) travel to McKenzie on Tuesday.
Scio 3, Western Christian 0
SCIO — Scio continued its strong start to the season as the Loggers cruised past Western Christian.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-18, 25-7.
The Loggers (2-0) host Santiam Christian on Thursday.