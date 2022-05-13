Prep roundup: Sweet Home gives Cascade first softball league loss

Sweet Home High handed Cascade its first Oregon West Conference softball loss of the season Thursday as the Huskies took a 4-3 road win in Turner.

The Huskies (17-6, 12-5) were scheduled to play Philomath (9-11, 8-7) in Sisters on Friday to finish the Huskies’ regular season.

Philomath finishes league play with games at Newport on Saturday and at Sisters on Monday. Sweet Home has a nonleague game at Thurston in Springfield scheduled for May 19.

Other softball score: Culver 15, Central Linn 13

Baseball scores: Cascade 19, Sweet Home 3; Yamhill-Carlton 11, Scio 1 (6)

