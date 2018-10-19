Logan Steeves tossed a school-record eight touchdown passes and threw for 430 yards as the Corvallis High football team kept its playoff hopes alive with a 56-29 victory over Central in the Spartans’ home finale on Friday night.
The victory moves the Spartans to 3-5 in the Mid-Willamette Conference, a game back of Central (4-4) for the fifth and final automatic berth from the conference.
“We played a complete game and our defense played very well,” Corvallis coach Chris McGowan said. “Central is a very good team and it was a total team effort. It was a heck of an effort, and it was exactly what we needed to finish the season strong."
Max Johnson, Kelly Kingsmill, and Ireland McFadden each had two receiving scores for the Spartans.
Corvallis will need to knock off South Albany next Friday and have the Panthers fall to Dallas in order to force a tie for the final berth. The Spartans would have the tiebreaker.
Down 21-20 midway through the third, Steeves connected with Izaak Worsch for a TD. The 2-point conversion put the Spartans up 28-21.
After forcing a punt, a high snap gave the ball back to the Spartans at the Central 5.
Steeves hit Johnson on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for their second touchdown connection and the 2-point conversion put the Spartans up 36-21.
After another defensive stop, Steeves connected with McFadden for a 46-yard score and a 44-21 lead after Kingsmill caught the 2-point conversion.
Hunter Chase’s fourth rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion got Central within 44-29 with 1:59 left in the third.
The Spartans answered as Steeves hit McFadden from 27 yards out for a 50-29 edge with 11 minutes left.
That touchdown pass broke the record set by Matherin Langley in a 2012 game against South Albany.
Steeves matched his jersey number with touchdown pass No. 8 for a 56-29 lead. That came two plays after he had another TD pass called back by penalty.
West Albany 21, Dallas 7
DALLAS — The Bulldogs remained perfect on the season with the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
West quarterback Carson Van Dyke went 9-for-14 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Crosswhite led the charge in the backfield, carrying the ball 27 times for 180 yards and one score. Receiver Myles Westberg had six catches for 112 yards and two scores.
West Albany (8-0, 8-0) hosts Silverton on Friday in a battle for the MWC title.
North Salem 42, South Albany 0
SALEM — The RedHawks saw their losing streak stretch to five games as they were shut out by the Vikings.
South Albany (2-6, 2-6) hosts Corvallis on Friday.
Sweet Home 34, Newport 7
NEWPORT — The Huskies wrapped up an undefeated Oregon West Conference campaign, pushing their winning streak to six.
Sweet Home (6-2, 5-0) has a bye in the 4A playoffs.
Santiam Christian 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG — Luke Mehlschau kicked a 23-yard field goal in the final minute, then sealed the 3A Special District 2 North victory with an interception by Ian Smith.
SC (6-2, 3-1), coming off a loss to Sutherlin last week, is now tied atop the league standings with Harrisburg (6-2, 3-1) and Sutherlin (6-2, 3-1).
SC forced six turnovers in the defensive battle.
Next Friday, Harrisburg will close out the regular season at Pleasant Hill while Santiam Christian plays host to La Pine.
Monroe 47, Regis 0
STAYTON — The Dragons remained undefeated in 2A Special District 3 play with a shutout of the Rams.
Running back Zach Young paced the Dragons with 212 yards and two touchdowns. Colton Sutton added two scores on the ground.
Defensively, Monroe had seven interceptions, including three by Brody Ballard.
Monroe (7-1, 4-0) hosts Creswell on Friday.
Scio 50, Blanchet Catholic 13
SCIO — The Loggers remained unbeaten in 3A Special District 1 East play. Scio (6-2, 4-0) hosts Corbett next Friday.
Cascade 38, Philomath 13
PHILOMATH — The Warriors saw their losing streak reach six games in the Oregon West Conference loss.
Philomath (2-6, 0-5) finishes the season 2-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.
Oakland 42, Central Linn 35
OAKLAND — The Cobras lost their third consecutive 2A Special District 3 game. Central Linn (4-4, 1-3) host Regis on Friday.