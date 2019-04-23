The Corvallis High baseball team won its second straight Mid-Willamette Conference game by edging South Albany 12-9 on Tuesday in a slugfest at South.
Luke Zalesky and Ethan Hurt had two hits apiece for CHS; Hurt drove in three runs.
Tyler Seiber had four hits, three RBIs, three runs and two steals to lead the RedHawks. Andrew Clinton added two hits and two RBIs and Frankie Uribe hasd two hits.
Corvallis (5-11, 2-5) hosts Lebanon and South Albany (6-11, 2-5) visits Dallas on Wednesday in each team's next MWC game.
Monroe 12, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Monroe scored four times in the fifth inning and four times in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule in the Special District 3 game.
Eric Teran was 3 for 3 with three runs, three RBIs and a double to lead the offense. Colton Sutton doubled, singled and drove in two, Carson Brayton drove in two and Dylan Irwin scored four times.
Monroe (14-1, 8-0) has scored in double figures in nine straight games and has won 11 in a row overall. It plays at Lowell on Thursday.
Jefferson (5-9, 3-3) returns to league play on Friday when it hosts Mohawk in a doubleheader.
Regis 17, East Linn Christian 4
LEBANON — Regis invoked the mercy rule in defeating East Linn Christian in the five-inning Special District 3 matchup.
ELC (1-9, 1-7) hosts Mohawk on Wednesday in its next league game.
Pleasant Hill 8, Philomath 3
PHILOMATH — The Warriors dropped the nonleague game at PHS. Philomath (12-7) returns to Oregon West Conference action on Monday at Newport.
Horizon Christian 9, Scio 7
TUALATIN — Horizon Christian edged Scio in the Special District 1 game, stopping the Loggers' two-game league winning streak.
Scio (4-12, 4-3) resumes league play at Regis on Wednesday. The teams will complete a game suspended on March 18 with the score tied 16-16, and then play the regularly-scheduled contest.
Central Linn 15-5, Oakridge 5-0
HALSEY — The Cobras swept the Special District 3 doubleheader. Central Linn (8-3, 5-2) resumes league play at East Linn Christian on Friday.
Softball
Haily Greening was 3 for 3 with a grand slam, another homer and six RBIs and McKenzie Kosmicki was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs to lead West Albany to an 18-0 win over North Salem in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Riley Lloyd was 2 for 3, Ellie Babbitt drove in four runs and Mahayla Gamble and Kozmicki combined on a two-hitter for the Bulldogs.
West (13-2, 6-0) hosts Crescent Valley on Wednesday in its next MWC game.
Dallas 2, Corvallis 0
The Dragons edged Corvallis in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at CHS.
Jada Bratsouleaus and Taylor Silbernagel had hits for the Spartans and Silbernagel pitched and had four strikeouts.
CHS (3-10-1, 2-5) travels to Silverton on Wednesday in its next MWC game.
Jefferson 17, Culver 14
JEFFERSON — The Lions won for the third time in their last four starts in the Special District 2 game. Jefferson resumes league play at Colton on Wednesday.
Central 7, Lebanon 4
LEBANON — Central topped the Warriors in a Mid-Willamette Conference game. Lebanon (9-6, 3-3) plays at South Albany on Wednesday in its next MWC contest.
Boys tennis
West Albany blanked North Salem 8-0 to improve to 4-2 in Mid-Willamette Conference action.
Singles winners for West were Bjorn Carlson, Emmanuel Simpkins and Kyle Jensen. Doubles winners were Kyle Rouzaud and Tanner Madsen and Andrew Peaslee and Damon Ludlow.
The Vikings forfeited one singles and two doubles matches.
Corvallis 8, Dallas 0
DALLAS — Corvallis swept Dallas in the Mid-Willamette Conference match. The Spartans (7-0) host Silverton on Wednesday in their next MWC action.
Singles winners were Lukas Reinhenobbe, Chad Romrell and Kenai Kauffman. Ian Cann won by forfeit.
Doubles winners were Eddie Hu and Rowan Mosher; Joey Janssen and Max Johnson; Ken Kang and Bence Liszki and Mateo Muro Daugherty and Xiaoyan Yang.
Girls tennis
PHILOMATH — The Warriors remained undefeated by blanking a shorthanded Estacada team 8-0. Five matches were forfeited as Estacada brought only four players.
Selah Carlisle and Maddie Melton won their singles matches and Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis won their doubles match. Carlisle and the doubles duo are still undefeated.
The Warriors (10-0, 8-0) travel to Madras on Thursday.
Dallas 5, Corvallis 3
Dallas swept the doubles and won one singles match to edge the Spartans in a Mid-Willamette Conference match at CHS. Winners for CHS were Maya Greydanus, Lilly Mosher and Eliza Reynolds.
Track & field
OAKLAND — Central Linn's boys and girls took second at the five-team Spam Invitational at Oakland.
Dustin Blaze won the 100 (11.46), 200 (23.55) and 400 (55.20) for the Cobras. Anthony Anderson won the shot (39-9½) and javelin (139-4) and Luke Schaffroth won the discus (114-2).
Katie Almasie won the 800 (2:55.78) and Jenna Neal the 1500 (5:18.17) for the girls. The boys won the 400 relay (45.75); the girls won the 400 (54.09) and 1600 (4:35.23) relays.
Sweet Home 2nd at Newport
NEWPORT — Sweet Home's boys and girls placed second to host Newport at an Oregon West Conference triangular that also included Stayton.
Casey Tow won the 200 (23.93) and 400 (52.60). Tristan Calkins won the 100 (11.81); Eduardo Martinez-Maya won the 3000 (9:57.18) and Noah Dinsfield won the 300 hurdles (16.20).
Austin Sills won the long jump (19-3½) and the Huskies won the 400 relay (45.02).
In the girls competition, Jessy Hart won the 100 (13.55); Madelyn Neuschwander the 1500 (5:41.54), Katen Edwards the high jump (4-4) and Shelbey Nichol the triple jump (32-4).