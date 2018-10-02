The Corvallis High volleyball team remained undefeated in Mid-Willamette Conference action Tuesday with a 3-0 home victory over Lebanon.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-15.
Ryann Gregg had 18 kills and added three aces on 17-for-17 serving for CHS (10-0, 14-1). Nevaeh Bray had five kills and three blocks, Tanya Sisson had five kills, Taylor Quinn had 12 digs and Kylynn Quinn had 27 assists.
"We had a solid game defensively," CHS coach Steve Hyre said. "Our net players did a nice job and made things click."
CHS plays at South Albany and Lebanon (5-8, 4-6) hosts West Albany on Thursday in the next MWC action for each team.
West Albany 3, Crescent Valley 0
West Albany extended its winning streak to three games with a three-set victory over rival Crescent Valley. Set scores were 25-17, 25-6, 25-16.
West Albany was paced by Gracie Bader who led the way with 11 kills and two blocks. Courtney Isom had 15 assists and Elijah Stewart added 13 assists and six aces.
Sydney Backer and Lindsey Stewart tallied 15 digs and 12 digs, respectively.
The Bulldogs (13-3, 9-1) travel to Lebanon and the Raiders (4-12, 3-6) host Dallas on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 3, Pleasant Hill 0
PLEASANT HILL — Santiam Christian pushed its winning streak to two games with a three-set victory over Pleasant Hill.
The Eagles were led by Josie Risinger with 29 assists. Lauryn Penner tallied five digs. Emily Bourne added 20 kills while Kassie Staton had 12.
Set scores were 25-21, 25-14, 25-16.
The Eagles (14-3, 4-0) host Cascade Christian on Thursday.
Regis 3, Monroe 0
STAYTON — Monroe saw its two-game win streak come to an end by way of a three-set loss. Set scores were 25-17, 25-7, 25-21.
Monroe was led by Tyler Warden's nine kills, Ashely Sutton's 15 assists, and Callie Horning's had five kills. The Dragons (8-8, 6-3) travel to Lowell on Thursday.
Central Linn 3, Lowell 0
LOWELL — Central Linn remained perfect in Central Valley Conference play with a three-set victory over Lowell. Set scores were 25-17, 27-25, 25-18.
The Cobras (14-3, 9-0) host Regis on Thursday.
Central 3, Lebanon 0
INDEPENDENCE — Lebanon is still searching for its first win of the season as the Warriors couldn’t keep pace with Central.
The Warriors (0-7-1, 0-2-1) host South Albany on Tuesday.
Creswell 3, Harrisburg 0
CRESWELL — Creswell swept the Mountain Valley Conference match 25-9, 25-17, 25-18.
Harrisburg (12-7, 2-2) resumes league play at Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
Boys soccer
DALLAS — South Albany extended its winning streak to two games with a 2-1 Mid-Willamette Conference victory over Dallas. Chris Monroy, recently promoted from the JV, scored the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining.
"It was a nail-biter," SAHS coach Tony Vandermeer said.
South led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Carlos Reyes. Dallas equalized in the 59th minute.
The RedHawks (6-2-1, 2-1) travel to West Albany on Thursday and face the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the girls teams.
North Salem 4, West Albany 1
SALEM — The Bulldogs dropped their first Mid-Willamette Conference game of the season against the Vikings. West (6-3-0, 2-1-0) hosts South Albany on Thursday in its next game.
Silverton 3, Crescent Valley 1
SILVERTON — The Raiders fell for the sixth straight time in the Mid-Willamette Conference game. CV (0-6-2, 0-2-0) hosts Dallas on Thursday in its next MWC game.
Philomath 10, Sweet Home 0
SWEET HOME — Philomath snapped its two-game losing streak in strong fashion as the Warriors' offense exploded for 10 goals against Sweet Home.
Sweet Home, meanwhile, remains winless on the season as the Huskies are still searching for consistency.
Thursday, the Warriors (5-3-2, 4-3-1) travel to Cascade and the Huskies (0-9, 0-8) host Stayton on Thursday.
Central 12, Lebanon 0
LEBANON — Lebanon couldn't slow down Central's high-powered offense as the Warriors dropped their third straight contest.
The Warriors (1-8, 0-3) travel to South Albany next Tuesday.
Girls soccer
South Albany scored four first-half goals and remained undefeated by blanking visiting Dallas 5-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.
South (8-0, 3-0) plays at West Albany in another MWC game on Thursday.
West Albany 3, North Salem 0
West Albany extended its winning streak to five games with a shutout win over North Salem to remain unbeaten in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Goals scorers for the Bulldogs were Sienna Higinbotham (two) and Bethanie Marteeny. Chloe Washburn and Riley Ramirez each added assists.
"Our possession and ball movement was very good tonight and our defense continues to be solid," coach Erik Ihde said. "We're looking forward to a tough game against South Albany on Thursday. Both teams are having great season and it should be a perfect game to rekindle the cross town rivalry."
The Bulldogs (6-1-2, 2-0-1) travel to South on Thursday.
Crescent Valley 3, Silverton 1
Crescent Valley earned its first Mid-Willamette Conference win with a victory over Silverton.
The Raiders (3-3-2, 1-0-1) travel to Dallas on Thursday.
Philomath 8, Sweet Home 1
PHILOMATH — Philomath used a six-goal first half to seize control against Sweet Home as the Warriors extended their winning streak to six games.
The Warriors (7-2-1, 6-1-1) travel to Cascade on Thursday.
Water polo
The West Albany boys defeated Churchill 15-8 at the Albany Community Pool to improve to 16-5 on the season.
Colby Huddleston had five goals to lead the Bulldogs. Kieran Van Horsen and Eric Formiller had four goals each and goalie Nash Bending had four saves.
West plays at North Eugene on Oct. 9 in its next game.