ST. HELENS — The Corvallis High volleyball team finished second at the St. Helens Tournament on Saturday.
CHS (16-2, 11-0 in the Mid-Willamette Conference) went undefeated in pool play and then defeated Silverton in the semifinals, 25-12, 25-18.
The Spartans, who were missing two starters for the tournament due to SAT testing, faced McMinnville in the championship match and fell 25-23, 9-25, 15-13.
“We didn’t finish,” CHS coach Steve Hyre said. “We had leads, we were up 21-18 in first set and got outscored 7-2 and in the third set we were up 8-2 at one point and then 11-7 and couldn’t finish it out.
“It’s a tough loss. Hopefully it’s a wakeup call.”
Corvallis takes on Dallas and West Albany on Tuesday at CHS.
Alsea splits
ALSEA — The Wolverines split two Mountain West matches at home.
Alsea (17-9, 11-2) lost to McKenzie and came back to defeat Mohawk.
Set scores for the McKenzie game were: 28-26, 25-19, 25-14, 13-25, 7-15.
Jessica Carlisle had 11 kills and two aces; Megan Harper had six aces, two kills and three stuff blocks; and setter Abbie Lowther had three kills and eight assists.
“We always struggle with McKenzie,” Alsea coach Katie Sapp said. “We beat them last weekend at McKenzie, but they still always manage to rattle us. I am not sure what happened in sets four and five — we just kind of broke down as a team. We did a lot of great things throughout the five sets overall, but it is always disappointing to lose big games like this.”
Set scores in the Mohawk game were: 25-9, 25-18, 25-20.
Lowther had eight aces, five kills, and five assists; Carlisle had 10 kills and three aces; Ariyah Bishop and Liberty Ulm each had six assists; and Lexie Oleman added four kills.
“The team really bounced back after the McKenzie loss and played together to defeat Mohawk,” Sapp said. “They played aggressively and passed the ball well. We are really proud of how they played today.”
Alsea travels to Siletz on Tuesday to play both Siletz and Crow.
Clearwater Classic
BEND — West Albany defeated Hood River Valley 2-1 at the Clearwater Classic at Summit High.
Set scores were 25-21, 20-25, 19-17.
Scio wins two
SCIO — The Loggers defeated Gervais and Jefferson in nonleague action.
Set scores against Gervais were 16-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.
Set scores against Jefferson were 25-22, 25-13, 25-20.
Scio (12-6) hosts Amity on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian Jamboree
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles won both matches at the Santiam Christian Jamboree.
SC defeated Cascade Christian 16-25, 28-26, 24-26, 25-20 and 15-6.
Lauryn Penner led SC with 22 defensive digs, Emily Bourne had 17 kills and Kassie Staton had 16 kills.
SC defeated Salem Academy 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-21.
Penner had 21 digs, Aliyah Atkins had 17 digs, Emily Bourne had 23 kills and Kassie Staton had 14 kills and 20 digs.
Cross country
Crescent Valley’s Sophie Fisher finished second to lead the Raiders girls to fourth at the Harrier Classic on Saturday at Bryant Park in Albany.
Fisher finished in 18 minutes, 36.18 seconds. Corvallis freshman Madeline Nason was third in 18:43.47.
CV’s Sunitha Black was 15th in 19:25.47.
West Albany finished ninth, CHS was 12th and Lebanon 18th and Central Linn 23rd out of 27 teams.
The Crescent Valley boys finished seventh in the meet.
South Albany was 11th and Lebanon finished 12th.
Lebanon’s Jadon Roth was the top area finisher, coming in 38th with a time of 17:05.54. SA’s Logan Parker finished 42nd with a time of 17:12.89.
East Linn Christian was 20th, Corvallis 28th and West Albany 32nd in the 36-team boys race.
Paul Mariman Invitational
PHILOMATH — Grant Hellesto was fifth and Brody Gerig 10th to lead the Philomath boys to second at the Paul Mariman Invitational at PHS.
Hellesto’s time was 17 minutes, 13.20 seconds and Gerig came in at 17:48.30.
Sweet Home was seventh and Jefferson 12th.