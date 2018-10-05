A 31-yard field goal by McKay High sophomore David Ortiz with 10 seconds remaining gave the Scots a 17-15 victory over Corvallis on Friday at Bob Holt Stadium, spoiling the Spartans' homecoming weekend.
Ortiz’s kick, from the left hash mark, barely cleared the crossbar to snap McKay’s (1-5) five-game losing streak. It likewise put a serious crimp in the Spartans’ 5A playoff hopes and dropped them to 2-4 in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
McKay converted a fourth-and-5 at the CHS 24 with 36 seconds remaining to set up Ortiz’s dramatic kick. The Scots drove 40 yards in 12 plays on their final drive, set up by a 45-yard kickoff return by Justin Her.
The Spartans nearly pulled out a miracle finish on a hook-and-lateral play from their own 21 with three seconds to play. However, Max Johnson, the third player to touch the ball on the play, fumbled when tackled at the McKay 12-yard line; the ball was covered at the 7-yard line after time had expired.
Corvallis appeared poised for the victory when quarterback Logan Steeves hit Johnson for a two-point conversion and a 15-14 lead with 5:22 remaining. The conversion followed a four-yard touchdown run by Kenny Morley that capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive.
McKay trailed 7-0 at halftime but scored 14 unanswered points to take a 14-7 lead with 7:22 remaining. An interception deep in CHS territory set up the first TD and the Scots then marched 71 yards in 10 plays to go ahead 14-7 after CHS turned the ball over on downs at the 39.
Corvallis scored the only touchdown of the first half on its opening drive. After gaining 35 yards on five running plays, Steeves and Kelly Kingsmill teamed up on a 13-yard TD pass to make it 7-0 with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.
The Spartans must win their final three games to advance to the 5A playoffs. Their postseason quest resumes on Thursday at West Albany; CHS finishes with Central (Oct. 19) at home and South Albany (Oct. 26) on the road.
West Albany 34, North Salem 0
SALEM — The Bulldogs fired on all cylinders against the Vikings, rolling on offense and using a shutdown defense to earn their sixth straight Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Hunter Crosswhite and Austin Leach scored on one-yard runs for WAHS. Cassius McGinty had a 99-yard fumble return for a score, and Myles Westberg caught a 20-yard TD pass from Carson Van Dyke.
Seth Jackson made field goals of 37 and 35 yards, and converted all four touchdowns.
Crosswhite had 12 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Van Dyke was 6-of-10 for 90 yards and a score, and Westberg led all receivers with four catches for 52 yards and a TD.
The Bulldogs (6-0) host Corvallis (2-4) on Thursday.
Monroe 42, Central Linn 21
MONROE — The Dragons continued their strong start to 2A Special District 3 play with a win over the Cobras.
After defeating Jefferson on the road in their league opener last week, Monroe started off flat and trailed 13-12 after the first quarter. The Dragons managed to get on track and cruised to the win.
Zach Young and Brody Ballard led the way on the ground for the Dragons as Young toted the ball 17 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns and Ballard carried it eight times for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
"We seemed a little flat to start the game, and didn't start the way we wanted to," Monroe coach Bill Crowson said. "We cleaned some things up, got re-focused and went to work."
The Dragons (5-1, 2-0) host Oakland on Friday.
Scio 46, Yamhill-Carlton 0
YAMHILL — The Loggers extended their win streak to four games with a shellacking of the Tigers.
Scio (4-2, 2-0) has now scored at least 30 points in each of its last four contests and will look to keep things rolling Thursday as the Loggers travel to Madras.
Santiam Christian 32, Suislaw 6
FLORENCE — The Eagles pushed their win streak to three games with a convincing win to remain unbeaten in 3A Special District 2 North play.
SC quarterback Eli Kennel was the definition of a true dual-threat as the went 8-for-17 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown through the air while adding 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Running back Luke Jansen led the way for the Eagles in the backfield, running for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Marcus Fulbright added 39 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Eagles (5-1, 2-0) host Sutherlin on Friday.
Harrisburg 33, Sutherlin 7
SUTHERLIN — The Eagles took their third win of the season with the rout.
The Eagles' defensive dominance was on display for the second straight week, as Harrisburg has allowed just 14 combined points in its last two contests.
The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders offensively as well as they are now averaging 46 points per game.
The Eagles (5-1, 2-0) host La Pine on Friday.