Corvallis High made the semifinals of the South Albany State Preview volleyball tournament.
The Spartans defeated Lake Oswego 25-23, 25-18 before Sunset defeated them 18-25, 25-17, 15-12 in the semis.
Corvallis (11-1, 7-0) was undefeated in pool play.
“Defensively they were fantastic today,” CHS coach Steve Hyre said. “It was a great team effort. I couldn’t have expected more. They battled the whole game.”
The Spartans host Silverton on Tuesday.
West Albany also made the semifinals of the South Albany State Preview.
The Bulldogs finished first in their pool, defeating Lake Oswego 25-21, 26-24 and Barlow 25-10, 25-17 and splitting with Crook County 25-11, 14-25.
WAHS defeat La Salle 25-19, 32-30 in bracket play and lost to Central Catholic 20-25, 18-25 in the semis.
For the tournament, Lindsey Stewart had 26 kills, Courtney Isom had 60 assists, Sydney Backer had 40 digs and 12 aces and Gracie Boeder had 21 kills.
“We play in that tournament to play some of the best teams in the state and I feel the girls battled all day,” WAHS coach Kelli Backer said.
The Bulldogs host Dallas on Tuesday.
Sisters Invitational
SISTERS — Sweet Home fell to Sisters at the Sisters Invitational.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-19.
St. Paul Tournament
ST. PAUL — Central Linn split at the St. Paul Tournament.
The Cobras defeat Regis 25-14, 25-19 and lost to St. Paul 22-25, 25-14, 15-9.
Central Linn (11-2) plays at St. Paul on Monday.
East Linn Christian fell to Dufur in the tournament, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9.
Boys soccer
BEND — South Albany fell to 6A Summit 3-0 in a nonconference game.
It was the first loss of the season for the RedHawks (4-1-1).
South Albany plays at Central on Tuesday.
Cross-country
WARRENTON — The Corvallis High girls finished second on the 5,000 meters moderate course at the Three Course Challenge.
Olivia Dever was 15th in 24 minutes, 9 seconds for the Spartans. Kaia Anspacher was 19th in 24:31.
Vivienne McFarland was 10th on the easy course in 19:01 for CHS.
Rachel Pollard finished 26th on the hard course in 26:18.
For the boys, Spencer Middleton finished the easy course in 16:23, good for 18th and Sam Hanson was 22nd in 16:34.
Calvin Cahill was 32nd on the moderate course in 20:56.
Bridgette Nelson Invitational
THE DALLES — Crescent Valley’s Geneva Wolfe finished second at the Bridgette Nelson Memorial Invitational.
Wolfe finished the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 49.7 seconds.
Teammates Sunitha Black and Kaiya Leamy finished sixth (22:22.8) and seventh (22:31.7), respectively.
Gwen Gray was 11th in 23:06.9 and Anna Reistad was 13th in 23:18.3.
For the CV boys, Reid Kerr was eighth in 18:01.2 and Blake Byer finished ninth in 18:12.7.
Cade Byer was 14th in 18:25.9 and Gabriel Wilson finished 19th in 18:39.8.
Water polo
ASHLAND — The West Albany girls water polo team took a 24-9 Southern League win at Ashland on Saturday.
Bailey Dickerson had eight goals, Kylee Crofcheck had five goals and five steals and Sabrina Grato added four goals. Goalie Kelsey Goertsen had five blocks.
West Albany is 11-1 overall.
The West Albany boys defeated Ashland 15-7 in a Southern League game.
The Bulldogs (10-0, 2-0) were led by Kieran Van Horsen with 10 goals.
WAHS plays at Newberg on Monday.