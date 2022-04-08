Prep roundup: South's Leichty still undefeated in boys tennis singles

Blaine Leichty remained undefeated at No. 1 singles Thursday in South Albany High’s 7-1 boys tennis win at Silverton.

The RedHawks also got singles wins from Vadim Hubenya and Chase Burton.

South’s winning doubles teams were Michael Franzwa and Ivan Zavala, Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez, Carson Hamilton and Tristyn Lopez and Kanaan Bennett and Bradon Duckett

“I was very pleased with the strong performance by all our doubles teams,” RedHawks coach Phil Leichty, whose team improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Corvallis 4, North Salem 0

Corvallis 4, Central 0

The Spartans swept their first two conference matches at home.

The Corvallis winners against North Salem were Rowan Mosher, Chad Romrell and Srikar Sagili in singles and Pablo Garcia and Adlai Woodruff in doubles.

Versus Central, the Spartans’ winners were Jasper Baumgartner and Anders Johnson in singles and the doubles teams of Reid Gold and Liam Gottlieb and Ty Moyer and Avery Tilt.

Corvallis 6, South Albany 2

The Spartans handed the RedHawks their first loss of the season Wednesday in a nonleague matchup.

Singles winners were South’s Liechty and Corvallis’ Romrell, Baumgartner and Gottlieb.

The Spartans got doubles wins from Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis, Gold and Garcia and Levente Liszkai and Mateo Cervantes. South’s Bennett and Duckett won at fourth doubles.

Crescent Valley 4, West Albany 4

CV won all the singles matches and host West all the doubles.

The Raiders’ singles winners were Noah Curtis, Abe Tsai, Canon Clark and Tomy Harris.

The Bulldogs’ winning doubles teams were Caleb Simpkins and Hudson Clark, Devin LaCasse-Tran and Reece Crocker, Ian Lloyd and Aidan Davis and Clayton Schuerger and Jonas Meyer.

Philomath 6, Estacada 2

Philomath swept the four singles matches in a Special District 2 road win.

Dawson Beckstead, Dylan Bell, Andrew Leonard and Mark Grimmer Jr. were the singles winners for the Warriors. Bell and Grimmer both won 6-0 6-0.

Philomath’s doubles winners were the teams of Theodore Benbow and Noah Aynes (6-0, 6-1) and Sawyer Ainsworth and Jackson Holroyd (2-6, 7-5, 10-5).

Girls tennis

West Albany tied host Central with four wins apiece but lost the tiebreaker, nine sets to eight.

"Freshman Elsa Berry was particularly resilient tonight. She dropped the first set but battled back to win the second and third,” Bulldogs coach Justin Crow said. “Her ability to stay focused and play strong despite being fatigued was remarkable.”

West also got wins from singles players Rylie Cornell and Grace Horner and the doubles team of Avery Romey and Szammy Kitchen.

The Bulldogs host South Albany on Tuesday.

Corvallis 8, North Salem 0

The Spartans got singles wins from Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana, Arianna Hendler, Annaleise Earl and Geneva Yaich.

The doubles winners were the teams of Jimena Noa-Guevara and Sofia Isaias-Day, Maggie Hackethorn and River Ribeiro, Teza Ross and Jayden Brandis-Corbin and Clarissa Perez and Olivia Orr.

Freshmen Yaich, Ross and Brandis-Corbin and junior Orr all won their first varsity matches.

Philomath 8, Estacada 0

Bailey Bell won her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 to lead the Warriors in the home win.

Philomath’s other singles winners were Adele Beckstead, Danielle Carlisle and Megan Reese.

The winning doubles teams were K Bacho and Phoebe Dodson, Nadia Durski and Lorelei Schell, Elise Reese and Heidi Bacho and Stella Neville and Dristi Patel.

Baseball scores: Crescent Valley 3, South Salem 2; Lincoln 4, Corvallis 1; Philomath 14, Sweet Home 8; Philomath 19, Sweet Home 8; East Linn Christian 11, Oakridge 0 (5); East Linn Christian 12, Oakridge 2 (5)

Softball scores: Corvallis 20, Milwaukie 0; Willamette 23, Crescent Valley 2; Philomath 7, Stayton 4; Jefferson 11, Colton 10 (11); Kennedy 12, Central Linn 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

