South Albany High’s girls soccer team remained undefeated as Alyssa Mendoza scored twice and Addie Watts added another in a 3-2 nonconference win at Redmond on Tuesday.
The RedHawks (7-0) are now idle until opening Mid-Willamette Conference play at Central next Tuesday.
Willamette 2, West Albany 1
The Bulldogs gave up two first-half goals in the nonconference home loss. Monica Kloess scored West’s lone goal on the second half.
“This was a hard fought game,” West coach Erik Ihde said. “Willamette outpossessed us and outscored us in the first half. … We were a little short-handed tonight, and people stepped up well to fill in gaps.
Willamette is a tough team, and I felt like my defense answered the call well.”
West (3-2) travels to Crescent Valley next Monday to open Mid-Willamette Conference play.
S. Christian 2, Creswell 0
Sailor Allman scored in the fourth minute and Audrey Miller added a goal on a free kick from 35 yards out in the 17th as the Eagles picked up the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 road win at Creswell.
Goalkeeper Kailey Gurr saved the one shot she faced.
SC (7-0, 2-0) travels to Pleasant Hill next Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Lebanon 10, Crook County 0; South Salem 2, Corvallis 0; Sweet Home 1, Cascade 0
Boys soccer
Wyatt Javage scored in the 23rd minute for West Albany and Creed Sullivan helped seal a 2-0 nonconference boys soccer win at Willamette.
Javage scored off an assist from Jordan Nollen for the 1-0 halftime edge. Sullivan’s unassisted goal in the 71st minute gave the Bulldogs some cushion.
West (3-2) has pitched two straight shutouts and heads to North Eugene on Thursday.
Creswell 4, S. Christian 2
Ben Galceran and Josh Verdeyen each had a goal as the Eagles dropped the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 game at home.
Santiam Christian (3-2, 1-2) has dropped two straight and plays host to Jefferson on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Lebanon 6, Crook County 0; South Salem 3, Corvallis 1; Cascade 12, Sweet Home 0; Central Linn 2, Pleasant Hill 2; East Linn Christian 3, La Pine 1
Volleyball
Central Linn ovecame a two-set deficit to down Monroe for the Central Valley Conference win at Halsey.
Set scores were 21-25, 24-26, 25-15, 25-13, 15-5.
Tyler Warden had 11 kills, Chloe May had seven kills and Sarah Thompson and Mirtha Lopez had 17 digs each for Monroe (9-3).
Central Linn improves to 10-2 overall.
Alsea 3, Triangle Lake 1
Ariyah Bishop has 15 aces, six assists and two kills and junior Jessica Carlisle had 11 kills and one stuff block to help lead the Wolverines to the Mountain West League road win.
Set scores were 25-17, 23-25, 25-2, 25-14.
“We struggled the first two sets to find our groove,” coach Katie Sapp said. “I’m not really sure what the issue was. We came back strong with junior captain Ariyah Bishop serving 23 points in a row to set the tone for the third and fourth sets.”
Alsea (7-5, 6-0) play host to Mohawk on Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Harrisburg def. Pleasant Hill 25-21, 25-13, 25-15; Blanchet Catholic def. Scio 21-25, 17-25, 25-22,25-23,15-11; Jefferson def. Oakridge 25-18, 25-18, 25-9; East Linn Christian def. Oakland 25-10. 25-27, 25-19, 14-25, 15-5
Cross-country
Santiam Christian had four runners place in the top eight as the girls cross-country team won the team title at the Jefferson Invitational.
Ann Livingston was second in 23 minutes, 18.9 seconds for SC. Keilana Oxenrider (24:07.4) was fourth, Anna Eby (24:17.9) fifth and Seliah Greene (24:52.9) eighth.
Harrisburg was third with Lexi Georghegan taking ninth in 25:10.3.
On the boys side, SC’s Benjamin Bourne took second in 17: 34.7, just behind Crosshill Christian’s Ben Schanz (17:33.5).
Teammate Austin Bradford was seventh (18:48.4) as SC finished fifth in the team standings.
Tad Christansen was 11th in 19:16.9 to lead Harrisburg, which was fourth.
Jefferson placed seventh in the team standings with Simon Oien (20:32.5) leading the way in 21st.