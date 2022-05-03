Prep roundup: South boys, girls second in three-team track and field meet

The South Albany High boys and girls both won five events and finished second in a home track and field meet Monday against Dallas and Silverton.
South’s Maxwell Louber won the boys 100 meters (11.84 second) and 200 (24.16) and was second in the javelin (148-6). Teammate Draven Wilborn won the 300 hurdles (43.40) and was second in the 110 hurdles (17.33) and triple jump (37 feet, 9½ inches).
The RedHawks also got boys wins from Logan Parker in the 400 (54.70) and Zander Campbell in the 1,500 (4:32.28).
South got girls wins from Morgan Jones in the 400 (1:05.21), Hannah Dempsey in the 3,000 (12:48.93), Ruth Rettman in the 300 hurdles (55.19), Norah DeYoung in the discus (95-1) and Sarah DeVyldere pole vault (8-6).
Softball
West Albany put up a battle against league-leading Dallas but fell 5-3 in a Mid-Willamette Conference home game.
Kenzie West pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs. She gave up six hits and struck out four.
West’s Serena Hattori had two hits and Kyle Carapinha two RBIs.
The Bulldogs (9-9, 5-4) play at South Albany on Friday.
Baseball scores: West Albany 14, Crescent Valley 0 (5); Corvallis 8, South Albany 1; Newport 18, Sweet Home 8 (6)
