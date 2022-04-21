Prep roundup: Soskis, Spartans win three-team home meet

Corvallis High senior Sydney Soskis won three individual events to lead the Corvallis girls to two dual wins in a three-team home track and field meet.

Soskis was first in the 100 meters (12.96 seconds), 200 (26.38) and long jump (15 feet 10 inches) and also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (51.35) with Mary Parmigiani, Taylor Brasfield and Gwendolyn Irvin.

The relay time is first and Soskis’ 200 time second on the 5A season lists.

Corvallis defeated Lebanon 135-30 and Silverton 114-66. Silverton defeated Lebanon 121-47.

Corvallis also got girls wins from Ava Betts in the 800 (2:29.63), Vivienne McFarland-Price in the 1,500 (5:20.01), Avery Nason in the 3,000 (10:49.86), Olivia Bannister in the 100 hurdles (18.31), Maeve Gregory in the 300 hurdles (56.66), Orianna Campbell in the discus (97-6), Keira Davis in the javelin (88-0), Elena Wright in the high jump (4-8) and Kaia Anspacher in the pole vault (7-6).

Lebanon’s Taryn Cornell won the shot put (33-10½) and teammate Hayden Knutson was second in the triple jump (30-½) and ran on the second-place 4x100 relay (51.85).

In the boys duals, Silverton defeated Lebanon 127-44 and Corvallis 110-60. Corvallis defeated Lebanon 105.5-58.5.

Lebanon got boys wins from Elijah O’Brien in the 400 (52.63), RJ Kennedy in the 800 (2:06.96), Morgan Owings in the 3,000 (11:24.33) and Daje White in the javelin (124-11).

Corvallis’ Mikell Adler won the 110 hurdles (17.65) and teammate Truman Brasfield was second in the 300 hurdles (45.17) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:50.21).

Softball

Four players had multiple hits Wednesday in West Albany’s 16-0, three-inning home win against Crescent Valley in Mid-Willamette Conference softball.

Adie McArthur was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Serena Hattori 2 for 3 with two RBIs, LaNae Gutierrez 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Kendra Kosmicki 2 for 3 for the Bulldogs, who had 14 total hits.

Sidnee Holloway and Kenzie West each had two RBIs. West pitched three innings, allowing two hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

CV’s Ava Beasley and Aleaha Miller both had one hit.

West (6-6, 2-1) was scheduled to play Thursday at North Salem and Friday at Lebanon. CV (3-10, 0-5) hosts Silverton on Friday.

Other softball scores: Lebanon 15, Central 0 (3); Stayton 12, Sweet Home 2

Baseball scores: Lebanon 13, North Salem 3 (6); Central 6, Crescent Valley 3; Stayton 2, Sweet Home 1

Girls tennis

Corvallis won three singles matches and three doubles matches in a 6-2 home win against Lebanon.

The Spartans’ singles winners were Sofia Alzugaray-Orellana (6-0, 6-0), Corinna Lobscheid (6-0, 6-0) and Sofia Isaias-Day (6-1, 5-7, 6-2). Their winning doubles teams were Arianna Hendler and Maggie Hackethorn (6-2, 6-3), Jimena Noa-Guevara and River Ribeiro (7-5, 6-0) and Teza Ross and Jayden Brandis-Corbin (6-4, 6-2).

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

